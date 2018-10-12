Video: Crowds cheer as Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank kiss following emotional ceremony The newlyweds enjoyed a romantic moment as they left St. George's Chapel

A huge congratulations to Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank! The Queen's granddaughter married drinks executive Jack at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on Friday and were met by rapturous applause by the public as they emerged from the ceremony. All eyes were on the happy couple who shared a tender kiss outside the chapel, to cheers of excited well-wishers. Scroll down for the video of the couple's first kiss.

The newleyweds share their first kiss