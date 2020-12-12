Pregnant Princess Eugenie 'moves out' of Prince Harry and Meghan's Frogmore Cottage The royal is said to have moved back to Kensington Palace

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank are reported to have moved out of Frogmore Cottage – just six weeks after it was loaned to them by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The pregnant royal is said to have relocated back to Kensington Palace as she prepares to welcome her first child in early 2021, according to The Sun.

It was only recently that Eugenie hinted she had returned to Ivy Cottage when she filmed a clip (a message of thanks to the Salvation Army) inside of the living room and revealed a look at the home's bold furnishings including fuchsia pink Aztec print cushions.

Frogmore Cottage was gifted to Harry and Meghan by the Queen ahead of their wedding in May 2018. The couple moved to the US in March after stepping back from royal duties.

HELLO! understands that while Frogmore Cottage will remain their UK residence, Harry and Eugenie reached a "private agreement" for her to temporarily move into the Grade-II listed property.

A source close to the Sussexes told HELLO! last month that "they are delighted to be able to open up their home to Princess Eugenie and Jack as they start their own family".

Frogmore Cottage was converted from separate apartments into a family home

Frogmore Cottage underwent extensive renovation works in 2019 before Harry and Meghan moved in, converting the property from separate apartments to a single-family home.

In September, it was confirmed that the couple had repaid the £2.4million of taxpayers' money spent on renovating their Windsor residence.

Eugenie and Jack are set to welcome their first child in early 2021

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's first marital home was Nottingham Cottage within the grounds of Kensington Palace. Harry, Meghan and their son Archie now live in Montecito in Santa Barbara.

Eugenie's parents, the Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, still reside at her childhood home, Royal Lodge, in Windsor. She and Jack spent the first lockdown in March with Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah at their home.

The move to Frogmore Cottage meant that the Princess would have been closer to her grandparents, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, who have been living at Windsor Castle during England's second lockdown.

