Things to do this weekend in London: 9 to 11 November Your weekend plans sorted...

Happy weekend everyone! Now that Bonfire night and Halloween are over, there's only one thing to look forward to - Christmas! It might be too early for you, but London disagrees and is already introducing some of the fun wintery events. So if you want to start enjoying the festive season, or it's still far too soon and just want some ideas to enjoy your weekend, read on for fun things to do in London this weekend...

Mrs Fogg's Maritime Club and Distillery

This cool new bar in Broadgate Circle takes guests on a fantastical journey aboard the Rangoon Steamer (AKA, the entire restaurant looks like you're travelling on a boat)! Inspired by Aouda, Phileas Fogg's Indian wife, this latest bar from the Mr Fogg's Collection serves up themed cocktails and delicious mini dishes, including lamb lollipops and cheese toasties. Be sure to visit the bathrooms - they are especially awesome.

mr-foggs.com/mrs-foggs-maritime-club/

Afternoon tea for the whole family at Cafe Rouge

This weekend, whether you're Christmas shopping, going to the cinema or enjoying some family time out and about in London, Cafe Rouge is the perfect mid-afternoon pitstop. Turning the notion of formal afternoon tea on its head, the chain has created a limited edition kids afternoon tea with a French twist in all 75 of its restaurants. Children aged 6 -12 years old can re-energise with a scrummy tea menu featuring beignets (French mini doughnuts) with chocolate sauce and fresh raspberries and strawberries, croque monsieur cut into quarters and mini Toulouse sausages with celery, carrot, cucumber and passata pots.

With veggie options available too it's the perfect way to introduce the fun tiered platters to your kids - not to mention the delicious adult options which are avaiable too. Pass the scones and clotted cream!

caferouge.comcom/kids-october-half-term

Go beyond the Wall with Johnnie Walker

Need something to do in the long winter that is the Game of Thrones hiatus? Johnnie Walker has introduced an exciting Game of Thrones-inspired Frozen Forest whisky experience, which will allow you to breathe in the crisp air, walk through the bone chilling winter landscape and experience the limited-edition whisky as it’s meant to be served – ice cold! The exciting weekend event will also hold whisky masterclasses, teaching guests how to make three drinks: The White Walker, The Long Winter and The Night King. Hurry up and get your tickets since it's only around for this weekend only!

designmynight.com

Sophie's Steakhouse

You'll certainly feel autumnal at this restaurant, which is laden with low armchairs and banquettes with blankets. For diners, you will be able to took into dinner around an incredible Argentinian fire pit using for cooking the restaurant's delicious steak options. Other highlights of the menu include whole roast seabream, ash baked aubergine potato and rosemary flatbread and a delicious caramelised pineapple coconut sorbet for dessert.

sophiessteakhouse.com

See the illuminations on Oxford Street

Oxford Street has officially launched the Christmas shopping season in the West End. Head down there to enjoy the famous street's Christmas lights with a brand new format of in-store gigs and experience-led shopping.

oxfordstreet.co.uk

Visit Lindt's newest store

LINDT brand ambassador Roger Federer made an appearance this week to officially open the latest LINDT Chocolate Shop to the public. Set in the newly opened Icon Outlet Centre at the O2 Arena, why not get ready for the festive period with some sweet treats. Here, you get the opportunity to create a bespoke advent calendar from the Pick 'n' Mix Selection of over 28 flavours; for a truly unique gift.

lindt.co.uk

Take a trip to Veuve Clicquot’s ‘REBELS’ pop up

Try something a little different and celebrate the most radical moments in British culture, curated by Tom Hingston, at the Oxo Tower with a glass of Veuve Clicquot. The champagne brand has brought back its ‘Widow’ series - an annual creative event paying homage to the iconic leader, Madame Clicquot. There are six rooms in total, featuring collaborations from photographers, filmmakers, and designers to bring together music, art, fashion, and film. Each ticket includes one glass of Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label, but there bar will be serving bubbly all evening - of course! The event starts on Thursday 15th November and runs until Saturday 17th.

Tickets: https://www.veuveclicquot.com/en-gb/widow-series-2018