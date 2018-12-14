Things to do this weekend in London: 14 to 16 December Your weekend plans are sorted!

Can you believe there are only 11 days to go until Christmas? From festive markets to stunning ice skating spots, there's plenty to get involved with around London this weekend. Read on for fun things to do in the capital...

Christmas by the River

Do some last-minute Christmas shopping and get into the festive spirit at Christmas by the River. The wooden stalls have popped up by London Bridge City and there's plenty on offer, from the traditional food stalls serving German bratwurst and mulled wine, to the arty stalls selling more unique gifts. On Friday, in honour of Christmas Jumper Day, there will be a special workshop where shoppers will be able to design and make their own festive knitwear.

londonbridgecity.co.uk/events/2018/november/christmas-by-the-river-winter-workshops

Ice skating at the Natural History Museum

Still haven't made it down to the rink this winter? Get your skates on and brush up on your skating skills at the Natural History Museum. Arguably one of the most beautiful spots to skate in in London, the rink is open until 20 January so there really is no excuse. Glide around the sparkling 30ft Christmas tree or watch the action from the perfectly positioned balcony at the Café Bar. On select nights, skaters will be treated to free acoustic performances from some of the best emerging talent in the UK.

nhm.ac.uk/visit/exhibitions/ice-rink.html

Enjoy generous servings of prosecco at Daisy Green's bottomless brunch

Head to Soho this weekend for a brunch to remember. At Daisy Green, they serve a bottomless brunch that's almost guilt-free thanks to the nutritious menu boasting everything from celeriac toast and avocado to smoked salmon and rye bread. Did we mention there's also free-flowing prosecco for two hours? Staff are quick at ensuring your glasses are topped up, and during the holiday period, you can even swap prosecco for mimosas and Christmas cocktails. The £39.50 brunch also includes a sweet dish from the menu, with coconut French toast and buttermilk pancakes placed among the restaurant's award-winning banana bread. Warning - choosing between them all might be the most difficult decision you make all day.

daisygreengood.com

Visit West London's newest hangout

For those who reside in West London, be sure to pay a visit to No 17 Dickens Yard. The restaurant, based in Ealing, is the newest addition to the beautiful collection of neighbourhood bars by Darwin & Wallace. This is the perfect space to socialise, relax and feel at home - so what's not to love? Treat yourself to a selection of refreshing hand-crafted cocktails and scratch-cooked canapés as well as hearty meals to round off a perfect low-key day.

no17dickensyard.co.uk

Late night shopping and drinking at Covent Garden

Covent Garden always goes all out for their Christmas season. We love the big tree, the reindeer on the piazza and the stunning decorations that deck the arcades, but there are also plenty of festive events run by the local restaurants and bars. The Henrietta hotel is playing host to its Miracle bar - a Christmas-themed pop-up that specialises in creative cocktails. Another pop-up is St-Germain's Winter Bloom, which will host floral masterclasses. And if you need a break from all the shopping, stop by Covent Garden's Christmas cart, which serves up freshly baked mince pies and mulled wine and can be found on Central Avenue in The Market Building. There's plenty more to get involved in - go and explore!

coventgarden.london

Create your own stylish Christmas table decorations

Just in time for Christmas, Berry Bros. & Rudd is hosting a festive craft workshop on Saturday 15th December, where you will create your own beautiful Christmas table garland led by renowned stylist Hannah Bullivant (of Seeds and Stitches). Hannah will guide you through a two-hour workshop, whilst also sharing her top tips on how to create a stunning Christmas dining table. Three Berry Bros. & Rudd sparkling wines (including a gorgeous champagne) will also be served, alongside seasonal canapés and mini mince pies. A limited number of tickets are still available for £35.

billetto.co.uk