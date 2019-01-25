Things to do this weekend in London: 25 to 27 January Your weekend plans are sorted!

The end of January, and arguably the most depressing month of the year, is in sight! It's time to climb out of hibernation and get back on the social scene. There are so many great restaurants to visit and forsake Veganuary for, plus there's an extra gruelling quadrathlon to take part in if fitness if your new goal.

Celebrate Burns Night at Mac and Wild

This Friday is Burns Night and if you're after an authentic Scottish celebration, head to Mac and Wild. In honour of Scotland's most famous poet, Robert Burns, the restaurant's Devonshire Square branch will be hosting a Silent Ceilidh Shindig. Get into the party spirit and reel the night away on the terrace, while tucking into some of Mac and Wild's classic dishes. The haggis pops are a must-try even if you're not a fan of haggis, as are the tattie tots (they're vegan too). The venimoo burger, made up of a beef patty and a venison patty, has won awards, but if you're feeling extra-indulgent, order the venison chateaubriand to share – so succulent you can cut it with a butter knife. And who can say no to a deep-fried Mars bar? Mac and Wild will be hosting other events throughout the week including haggis making masterclasses, while diners can also take home a Burns Night Kit to celebrate at home.

macandwild.com

Eat healthily in style at SUSHISAMBA

SUSHISAMBA has kicked off the new year by launching a brand new menu aimed at enhancing guests’ wellbeing and supporting a healthy living mindset. The Nourish by SUSHISAMBA menu is a collaboration between SUSHISAMBA’s Regional Executive Chef Andreas Bollanos and elite performance coach Harry Jameson. Using ingredients selected for their nutritional benefits, Nourish by SUSHISAMBA will help health-conscious epicures easily identify the dishes most suitable for them without feeling restricted or compromising on taste. Available from 15th January through to 31st March at both SUSHISAMBA City and SUSHISAMBA Covent Garden locations guests can choose dishes including the Brain Boost, Immunity Boost, Energy Boost and Slow Burner among others.

sushisamba.com

Mary Poppins Afternoon Tea at Aqua Shard

What better way to enjoy afternoon tea in London than from half way up the Shard at the stunning Aqua Shard restaurant? And this is not any afternoon tea - this is a Mary Poppins afternoon tea! Meaning one thing's for sure, you won't be needing a spoonful of sugar to help this one go down! A delight for adults and kids alike, this quirky afternoon tea is a sumptuous combination of tasty savouries (the egg and truffle sandwiches were a particular favourite here) and mouthwatering sweet treats. A paper-bag full of warm fruit scones appear out of nowhere from Mary's famous carpet bag (served with clotted cream and jam, yum!). The tiered tea cake stand groans under endless edible Mary Poppins hats (black cherry mousse), ginger biccies and 'Strike me Pink Sponge' to name a few treats on offer. For adults, the ultimate add on is of course a spot of champagne, which you can add your own little bit of medicine into (strawberry or lime flavoured) - a fabulous touch. For kids - Mary's very own candy floss machine is jaw-droppingly exciting. Tea is served every day from 1pm until 5pm.

aquashard.co.uk

Have cocktails at a Soho speakeasy

Given up on Dry January? Head to Jack Solomons, a hidden speakeasy bar which, from street level, looks like an ordinary kiosk shop. The basement bar is spacious (plenty of room for dancing after a few tipples), while the cocktails are delish. The focus is on whisky and gin, but forget your Tom Collins and Singapore Slings. The bar has a fabulous range of cocktails, each refreshingly innovative and each incredibly drinkable. We recommend the Yorkshire Lady if you like your drinks sweet and oh-so Instagrammable.

jacksolomons.com

Test yourself at Another_Space's Urban Quadrathlon

Was your New Years resolution to do more exercise? Put your fitness levels to the test with Another_Space's Urban Quadrathlon. Taking place this Saturday 26 January, instructors Jamie and Rachele will be putting you through your paces as you cycle, run, take part in a HIIT class and finish off with yoga. It'll be a real test of your stamina, strength and endurance. The quadrathlon costs £30 and runs from 12:30 to 3pm in Another_Space's Bank studio.

anotherspace.london/events/urban-quadrathlon-3/

Amp up Veganuary

Bill's Restaurant on Brewer Street have created an incredible new vegan menu for Veganuary - and we love it! Dishes to try include the Vegan Duck Salad with Vegan duck, Aubergine, Lentil and Chickpea Dhal with Cherry tomatoes or the Butternut Squash, Turmeric and Coconut Stew with chargrilled red peppers and onions, mixed grains, kale and seeds. There will also be three vegan specials on the menu throughout January which are not included in the set menu. Delish!

bills-website.co.uk

Kickstart the year with dance-inspired fitness classes

Looking for 2019 fitness inspiration? Look no further, POPfit is partnering with 100 Wardour St to host a series of cardio blasting dance-based classes to help beat those January blues. From 14th January until 11th February the feel good classes will have you working every muscle in your body to iconic hits from signature throwbacks, Madonna and the Spice Girls.

100wardourst.com

Finish Veganuary with a bang - and start your February right!

If you signed up to the challenge of Veganuary and have been hunting for all the best new spots for delicious plant-based meals ever since, then you have to head to Comptoir V, as they’ve partnered with Mindful Chef to serve up an incredible Middle-Eastern style menu. The starter is a medley of roasted cauliflower with rose harissa, served over lentils and pomegranate seeds (making a seriously Instagrammable dish - we won’t judge). For main, tuck into baked chickpea and coriander falafels in a spicy tomato sauce, but the real stand-out course (so make sure you have enough room!) is the dessert. They created a cardamom spiced black rice pudding the coconut yogurt which is so creamy, you can take a non-vegan and they’d never suspect. The entire menu is £24.95 for three courses (but courses can be ordered individually) and is available at Comptoir V and Le Comptoir until 14th February.

mindfulchef.com/

comptoirv.co.uk/