What to do this weekend in London: 15 to 17 February

Bring the girls to a bottomless rum punch brunch

Galentine's Day anyone? We've got just the ticket. RUDIE'S in Dalston has a bottomless brunch that you want to get involved in. The restaurant's flaming rum punches, made especially using rum from Jamaica, are what it's all about. Enjoy the free-flowing cocktails for 90 minutes, accompanied with classic brunch dishes made with a Jamaican twist. The Yeah Mon! Full Jamaican is a hearty serve of ackee and saltfish, lamb sausages, baked butter beans, sautéed spinach, boiled green banana and bakes, while the Eggs Benedict has a touch of jerk pork.

Enjoy a hearty meal at Bowls

Not sure about you, but everything just seems so much tastier and comforting when it's served in a bowl. Say HELLO! to new restaurant BOWLS. which has just opened in Soho. There are a wealth of dishes on offer from the Caribbean, South America and South East Asia, including the Zari-Pho (named after restaurant owner Zarifa), a delectable vegan coconut curry, a Peruvian poke dish and Jamaican jerk chicken served with jollof rice. Literally, anything that is made and served in a bowl is on offer. Also watch out for the colourful bowls suspended on the wall, all collected from Zarifa's travels. This Valentine's weekend, a DJ will be in residence from 7pm on Friday and Saturday night.

Have a proper 1940s knees up

Finish Valentine's Weekend with something a little special; Cahoots are offering a 'Swing Dance Sunday' for you to dress up in your finest polka dot gear and don your best dancing shoes. The underground-inspired speakeasy will be playing live swing entertainment, and from 6-8pm, you can take part in a swing dance lesson to show off your moves later. The after-party begins from 8pm with Manouche Rouge performing and Auntie Maureen on the DJ decks. Enjoy 'Espresso yourself on the dancefloor' martinis to keep energy levels up, and even get your hair done in victory rolls!

£20 for dance lessons at 6pm & after party, £10 on the door from 8pm

Celebrate a romantic weekend in style

Keep Valentine's Day going with this lovely afternoon tea! Sheraton Grand London Park Lane has teamed up with the world's oldest hat shop, Lock & Co., to make an amazing afternoon tea with pastries inspired by the world's most recognisable hats including the bowler and the fedora – so hats off to the creator! The tea will also have heart-shaped scones, and an especially created cocktail, Love is Above All. Book here palmcourtlondon.co.uk/

Indulge with some Afternoon Tea

Head down to the fancy Town House at The Kensington, where you can enjoy the new London Landmarks Afternoon Tea. Some of the architectural treats include The Gherkin crafted from White Chocolate with a Dark Chocolate Ganache and The Shard made of Carrot Cake & Milk Chocolate. Alongside an iconic London Telephone Box imagined in Rhubarb Mousse and Big Ben-inspired Lemon Curd Tart, the menu is complete with London's quintessential treat, Scones served with Heather Hills Strawberry Jam & Clotted Cream. What's not to love?

Hit up Budathai for your next takeaway

Planning some very low-key Valentine's Day celebrations? Open your Deliveroo app and search Budathai STAT. The Asian takeaway has some seriously mouthwatering dishes that are guaranteed to perk up any night in. The pork ribs in black bean sauce slip off the bone, while the pumpkin-filled gyozas make an exciting change to your typical pork dumplings. Plus, you can never go wrong with the classic Pad Thai order. Contrary to their name, Budathai also serves Japanese and Korean fare, so if you're not in the mood for green curry, go for the Korean BBQ chicken or the healthier maki and sashimi platters. Mmm, we want it all! Budathai delivers in the Battersea area but also offer catering at home or for corporate events around London.

Enjoy Greek cuisine at Meraki Bar

Begin your weekend with the newly launched Meraki Bar which is the latest addition to a portfolio of world class restaurants that include Zuma, Roka, Coya and many more. In Greek ‘Meraki’ means to create something with your heart and soul, and Meraki Bar attempts to capture this ‘heart and soul’ as an extension of the warm atmosphere and high-quality Mediterranean cuisine that you enjoy when visiting the restaurant.The menu is split into a selection of cold and hot Greek mezze dishes, a seafood menu, and a selection of the restaurant’s most popular signature dishes such as Santorini Cherry Tomato Salad.

