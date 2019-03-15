Things to do this weekend in London: 15 to 17 March Your weekend plans are sorted!

Need inspiration for things to do in London this weekend? Look no further. We've got an alternative art fair that's running this weekend, a very green St Paddy's event, plus amazing restaurants to visit that should be top of your list. Read on for fun things to do in the capital...

Take to the mountains at The White Haus

Wish you were skiing instead of being stuck in the Big Smoke? Duck into The White Haus pub in Farringdon, where you'll feel like you've been transported to the Alps. The pub has been transformed into a chalet-style bar and dining room, serving winning dishes like tartiflette, chicken schnitzel, and cheese fondue with salami and pickles. There's also the less traditional Swiss beer-battered fish and chips, or the beef cheek and polenta. On Saturdays, the pub also hosts its White Out bottomless brunch where, for two hours, diners can get their apres-ski on and drink bottomless prosecco, eat breakfast pastries and pretzels, and tuck into eggs, avocado, risotto balls and fondue among other dishes. Anyone else salivating?

thewhitehaus.co.uk

Have a very green St Paddy's Day

One of the messiest days of the year is back this weekend - St Patrick's Day! And in honour of the Irish celebration, The Lost Lagoon, a man-made lagoon located beneath the W12 Shopping Centre, has turned glowing emerald green just for the weekend. Guests are tasked with setting sail across the fluorescent waters, gathering ingredients from different islands to then create their own Captain Morgan and Guinness Punch cocktail. Tickets are from £25 and include two free drinks. Masterminded by Bompas & Parr, it's sure to be a tantalising experience!

lostlagoon.org

Feel cultured at The Other Art Fair

The Other Art Fair is back this weekend and setting up shop at the iconic Truman Brewery. Presented by Saatchi Art, the event will bring together over 140 artists under one roof to celebrate this year's theme, Greener Future. Some of the world's most exciting and adventurous emerging artists will be presenting their work, while culture vultures can also get stuck into workshops, browse guest exhibitions, see site-specific installations and more. If you have an arty bone in your body, this fair is for you!

theotherartfair.com

Enjoy light heart comedy from What Men Want

If you're looking for a light-hearted comedy perfect for a girls' film night or date night, then look no further than What Men Want. This is the latest gender-swapping Hollywood reboot to hit the screens on 15 March. Starring Taraji P Henson, this uncomplicated breeziness of What Men Want is perfect for a weekend of laughter!

Afternoon tea with a twist

If you fancied a lovely day out with your friends, then head to the Franklin Hotel in Knightsbridge. La Fete, a bespoke wedding and event planning company, have created this divine culinary fashion experience inspired by the V&A Dior Designer of Dreams exhibit. Held at the luxurious 5-star hotel, this unforgettable culinary fashion experience is not one to miss!

starhotelscollezione.com

Go back in time for St Patrick’s Day

If, like us, you use St Paddy’s Day to wear green and drink a little too much Guinness, then you’ll probably be on the hunt for the perfect place to have a few tipples. Cahoots is one of our favourite bars in Soho thanks to its 1940s underground vibe, and on Sunday is putting on some extra-special Celtic-inspired drinks. Enjoy ‘The Irish Toucan’, which is a combination of Roe & Co Irish whiskey, homemade Guinness syrup, green apple cordial, garnished with a four-leaf clover foam. Or, if you’ve always fancied the idea of holding a Guinness but still can’t stand that hoppy, bitter taste, then opt for the ‘Black Custard’, which looks JUST like the famous ale but is made with Grant Brulot Coffee liqueur, vanilla syrup and topped with a Philadelphia cream cheese foam, a splash of Guinness, and cacao.

https://cahoots-london.com/

Go bottomless for St Paddy’s (but not how you might think!)

One of London’s best-kept secrets is The Little Blue Door in Fulham - what other bar do you genuinely feel that you’re sitting in someone’s (quirky) living room? For St Patrick’s Day, they’re serving up the ultimate Sunday Roast, with /bottomless Guinness Gravy/. Yes, really. Enjoy Grass Fed Beef served with Colcannon Mash, Roast Potatoes, Parsnip Puree, the creamiest Cauliflower Cheese, Sage, Onion and Ham Hock Stuffing, Pigs in Blankets… and of COURSE Yorkshire Puddings. Curl up afterwards with endless films and retro board games for the ultimate St Patrick’s Day.

https://www.thelittlebluedoor.co.uk/

Book your Mother’s Day treat

Mums deserve the best, so why not plan your Mother’s Day gift to yours nice and early? SUSHISAMBA is putting on a truly decadent menu for Sunday 31st March including Fresh Fruit Tiraditos, Mini Lobster Brioche Rolls, Causa Benedict, and the STUNNING Sweet Finish dessert. Sip a glass of champagne, included in the £55 set menu and enjoy live music while you treat your mum to the delicious feast - it’s one way of letting her know how special she is!

www.sushisamba.com

Wine and dine the Italian way

This is one for next week as tickets sell fast! So for those who love a supper club, head to Strazzanti's latest offering in their Sicilian Series, Opera dei Pupi. The night will celebrate the art of the 18th century Sicilian tradition paired with a five-course Italian feast next weekend. Taking place at Hackney Coffee Company, The Opera dei Pupi will be a candlelit dinner hidden in east London with Sicilian Puppets suspended over the tables and cascading red candles decorating the room.

strazzanti.co

Explore abstract art at JD Malat gallery

Explore abstract art this weekend with Icelandic painter Katrin Fridriks’ London exhibition at the JD Malat Gallery from 8th March-27th April. The exhibition 'GREY AREA' stems from the idea that colours are expressed through a frequency, Katrin's work fuses the natural energies of her native Iceland with abstract expressionism.

jdmalat.com