Things to do this weekend in London: 14 to 16 June Your weekend plans are sorted!

TGIF, right? Looking for fun things to do this weekend in London? You've come to the right place. Read on for restaurants you have to dine at and events you have to check out...

Have dinner at Monica Galetti's restaurant

We always knew she was a legend on MasterChef, and we're thrilled to say she is just as lovely in person. Diners at Mere restaurant in Fitzrovia have the chance to eat dishes created by Monica Galetti, who used to be a sous-chef at Le Gavroche and now heads up her own venue with her sommelier husband David. The swanky venue is a perfect blend of South Pacific, New Zealand and French cuisine, thanks to the couple's heritages, with dishes on the menu including grilled octopus with caper dressing, smoked duck with confit gizzard and butter poached lobster. We happily tucked into the spiced pork loin that came with a beautiful, succulent glazed pork cheek and black apple puree, and the Herdwick lamb, served with courgette and basil and lemon thyme. For dessert, you can't miss the bestseller Hokey Pokey (pictured at the top) which is on the very rich side for those with a sweet tooth. Salted toffee, honeycomb, Manjari cremeux - you get the picture. The pistachio tart with a whipped ganache and blackberry jam was almost too pretty to eat, but we quickly got over that and tucked in. The real treat though is being able to meet Monica in person. The TV chef likes to do the rounds and see how guests are getting on, and isn't shy about taking photos with her fans. If you're looking for a restaurant for a special occasion or for when the parents are in town, Mere is it.

mere-restaurant.com

Get into the spirit of tennis over some summer drinks

Bluebird Chelsea has collaborated with Fever-Tree to create a Perfect Serves menu of summery flavoured G&T's. The courtyard is accessorised with a bespoke Fever-Tree wooden swing and pastel coloured deck chairs with matching parasols. Make sure you head there to celebrate summer with Bluebird on their picturesque terrace with a cocktail and some nibbles in hand. Perfect for pretty picture opportunities!

bluebird-restaurant.co.uk

Travel to Singapore for the day

Did watching or reading Crazy Rich Asians make you want to jet to Singapore STAT? Well, get the next best thing at this weekend's Singapore: Where Explorers Meet. The three-day event will feature an internationally renowned cast of Singaporean artists, chefs and mixologists, who will demonstrate the country's arts, music, dining and cocktail scenes through free talks, workshops, sessions and more. All this will be held in a multi-sensory garden. One highlight to look out for is Singapore's City of Possibilities – an interactive experience which will allow visitors to virtually visit eight landmarks via an avatar. Sign up for the free event using the link below.

eventbrite.co.uk

Attend a gin masterclass

Get into the summer spirit at The Albion's newly-launched Gin Distillery in Kingston, in beautiful Surrey. Led by Big Smoke’s master distiller, you’ll be given a brief overview of the history of gin, whilst learning how to infuse it with your favourite botanicals, as well as the opportunity to take home a 200ml bottle of gin. The masterclass will include four gin and tonics with delicious nibbles and a 200ml bottle for £70, with private classes available for eight gin lovers or tickets available for monthly classes.

thealbionkingston.com

Have a taste of Galicia

Iberica restaurants are celebrating their tenth birthday this year, which means that each month they'll be shining the spotlight on a different region of Spain. This month and next it's all about Galicia. Book a table at any Iberica in June or July and you'll have the chance to taste new dishes, including tuna empanada (a tuna-filled baked pastry), slow-cooked ham served with potatoes and chorizo, and of course, everyone's favourite, paprika-sprinkled octopus. £1 from every order of the octopus will go towards ASPNAIS, a Galician charity dedicated to developing work programmes for people with disabilities.

ibericarestaurants.com

Take a gin tour of Shoreditch

Gin-lovers, this is one for you! On Saturday, embark on a Gin Journey through Shoreditch where you'll be taken to five bars and given five gin cocktails including one made with Brighton Gin, plus visit one of the capital's groundbreaking distilleries. You'll be chauffeur-driven from one place to the next - talk about luxury! - and can also purchase food at every stop for an additional cost. The event kicks off at 2pm and runs until 6:30pm. Purchase your tickets ahead.

eventbrite.co.uk

Celebrate Father's Day with a TREAT!

Looking for a delicious meal for this weekend? One that dad will love? If you're a little strapped for cash, how about heading to Zizzi. The fan-favourite has a special deal which sees customers getting 3 courses for just £19.95!

There’s something for everyone the family, with options ranging from the indulgent Rustica Piccante Pizza and King Prawn Linguine, to meals under 600 calories like the Super Zucca Salad and Lemon Butter Sea Bass. The menu also fully caters for dietary requirements with plenty of Vegan and Non-Gluten options available. Yum!

Zizzi.com