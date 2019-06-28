Things to do this weekend in London: 28 to 30 June Your weekend plans are sorted!

Hooray for the weekend! Looking for fun things to do in London? You've come to the right place. Read on for restaurants you have to dine at and events you have to check out...

Enjoy the loudest brunch with a gospel choir

Looking to raise the roof on your average brunch date? Red Rooster Shoreditch is the place to go if you want a truly raucous day out. Taking inspiration from the streets of Harlem, the restaurant does Sunday brunch like no other in London. A fantastic gospel choir takes to the stage and is sure to liven up your meal, encouraging people to get up on their feet and dance the meal away. Their enthusiasm is infectious and the atmosphere is pure gold; be warned, this is not the place to go if you want a quiet catch-up. Perfect for a girly day out or for groups, the restaurant specialises in fried chicken and we can't recommend enough the gargantuan sharing platter, the Bird Royale Feaste. Red Rooster doesn't do things by halves; your fried bird comes out on a platter, complete with a sparkler stuck in the middle, before it's taken back into the kitchen to be sliced up into smaller portions. We'd say manageable portions, but trust us, this dish is good for four. Alongside the incredible fried chicken, you can feast on waffles with gravy, mac and cheese topped with southern biscuits and cabbage. Other classic Southern dishes on the menu include cornbread, devilled eggs and a whole range of tacos. Come starving, leave stuffed.

redroosterldn.com

Immerse yourself in a botanical garden

Open for a limited time this weekend, the Ketel One Botanical Spritz Garden at Wild by Tart is the perfect place to find a little peace in the heart of the city. Relax in this urban sanctuary filled with flora and fauna and sip on a range of exclusive botanical cocktails; on each table is a selection of fresh herbs for guests to pick and add to their tipple. Tart London is behind the food menu, offering delectable fare including charred sourdough flatbreads with za'atar, fresh pea mash with pickled chilli and feta, and smoky taramasalata with nigella seeds and pickled cucumber. The pop-up comes as Jemima Jones and Lucy Carr-Ellison of Tart London prepare to open their first restaurant, Wild by Tart, in Belgravia in September.

Indulge in some Egyptian richness

This is the perfect dream team! Mr Fogg's Residence and Penhaligon's have come together to launch their bespoke cocktail inspired by Penhaligon's newest addition to the Trade Route's collection, Cairo. Available on the menu from this weekend for one month only, this limited edition cocktail inspired by the historic brand's newest fragrance, which has been created by the mixologists at Mr Fogg's Residence and will be served in a globlet glass, featuring a muddle of Henricks Gin, Fernet Branca, lemon juice, vanilla syrup and egg white. A light, super smooth cocktail, the concoction is garnished with edible gold vanilla spray, patchouli incense which is set alight before being served, and hibiscus powder, mirroring the floral and earthy notes found in the fragrance. Yum!

mr-foggs.com

Party at this alfresco summer residency

Camden Market has launched its immersive alfresco summer residency - Solomons’ Yard. For 10 consecutive weekends the Market will be staying up late to play host to big name DJs and guest night music takeovers whilst serving up some of London’s finest street food talent at sun down. A chance to chow down on epic street food to soundtracks perfectly spun for a balmy night out overlooking Regents Canal. Make sure you head down there this weekend!

camdenmarket.com

Try this new Indian feast with a quick turnaround

This one is for those who love the spicier things in life! Continuing to redefine high end cuisine, Indian Accent has launched a new express lunch menu, priced at £24 per person including a starter, a main course and five accompaniments. This quick yet elevated Indian feast is available every day from 12pm – 2.30pm, with a guaranteed 45-minute turnaround. Taken care by noted Chef Manish Mehrotra, dishes to pick include raw mango prawns, Jersey Royal potatoes, Kerala seafood stew, chicken tikka dubba gosht, raita and makhan malai made with saffron milk, rose petal jaggery brittle and almonds - yum!

indianaccent.com

Shop for a good cause

Celebrate World Ocean Month by getting to your nearest Mint Velvet because as of Saturday 29 June you can buy these drop stud earrings, £35, which feature an artfully crafted shell charm. The brand has worked with the Marine Conservation Society and 100% of the profits will go to the charity so they can continue working towards 'seas fit for life'.

Mintvelvet.com

Cool down with McDonald's new summer menu

Fast food junkies, rejoice! McDonald's has launched five new items on its summer menu, including the return of everyone's favourite - the Smarties McFlurry. To be honest, why was it ever off the menu?! With the 30 plus degree heat outside this weekend, there couldn't be a better time to indulge your sweet tooth. The bumper McDonald's line up includes a Bacon Roll (new and improved in flavour), lighter lunch options including a Chicken Salad and The Hot Cajun One chicken wrap, as well as a Malteaser McFlurry. We're lovin' it!

Enjoy iconic sounds at Quaglinos

This summer one of London's most iconic restaurants is launching an immersive experience for diners. Quaglinos is launching the Icons series offering guests the chance to experience an exciting line up of live performances, exclusive brunches, supper clubs and exclusive cocktails. The summer series begins on 3rd July with Glennis Grace who will be paying homeage to music's biggest icons Whitney Houston. You don't want to miss this!

quaglinos-restaurant.co.uk

It's gin o'clock

Love gin? Want to make the most of the sunshine? Gin Mare’s Med Garden pop-ups should be on your hit list. There are two in London and one based in Manchester. If you're London-based, Red Lion & Sun Highgate is open now, and Iberica Canary Wharf which has also opened its doors. If you're Manchester way, get to Iberica Spinningfields.

Providing the perfect setting in which to kick back with a G&T, there’s no better way to conjure up Mediterranean memories and celebrate the summer season. We'll be sipping on a Triple Orange G&T (Gin Mare, orange marmalade, 1724 tonic, orange bitters and orange) or maybe a Mediterranean Tiger (Gin Mare, Ysabel Regina, tiger nut liqueur, banana liqueur and pineapple juice) - yum. See you there?