Things to do this weekend in London: 12 to 14 July Your weekend plans are sorted!

Hooray for the weekend - and it looks like a sunny one! Looking for fun things to do in London? You've come to the right place. Read on for restaurants you have to dine at and events you have to check out...

Get that summer feeling at Plateau's St Tropez garden

Journey to Canary Wharf and visit French restaurant Plateau's new St Tropez garden terrace. With a Mediterranean-themed vibe, it is the perfect spot to enjoy a rose cocktail or settle in for a brunch of Eggs Benedict, avocado toast and fried egg with chorizo. Of course, if you want dinner, the restaurant and grill also has some tasty options, with the garlic prawn starter and sirloin steak main being our particularly favourites. Make sure you add the broccoli stems as an extra, yum!

plateau-restaurant.co.uk

Where is Peter Rabbit?

Five of the Potter classic stories have been adapted into a delightful family West End show – Where is Peter Rabbit™? Featuring the voices of Myleene Klass and Griff Rhys Jones and lyrics by one of Britain’s most beloved playwrights Sir Alan Ayckbourn, the show combines live performance, projection, puppetry, narration and beautiful design.

The result is a charming production, that will not only captivate children, but adults too.

For tickets to see Where is Peter Rabbit? at the Theatre Royal Haymarket, visit londontheatredirect.com

Make your own ice-cream at the Magnum pop-up

The Magnum Pleasure Store is back for the summer. Make a beeline for the dipping bar, where you'll be able to create your own Magnum. Dark chocolate, milk chocolate, white chocolate - which will you choose? Plus, feast your eyes on the incredible toppings on offer, from silver glitter to cookie crumbles to rose petals and meringue kisses. Is there such a thing as too many toppings? Sink the Pink, the LGBTQI+ collective, have created four bespoke flavours so look out for those too!

magnumicecream.com

Celebrate Bastille Day at Brasserie Zedel

What better place to celebrate Bastille Day than in the city's popular French restaurant, Brasserie Zedel? Those who don a beret and Breton stripes will be entitled to a free meal! Can it get any better? The Bastille Day celebrations on 14 July, which happens to be on Sunday this year, have built up quite the cult following since launching seven years ago. Diners can sit down to a three-course meal with wine while an accordionist will play a medley of French classics in the afternoon, followed by French gypsy classics from 8.30pm onwards. It's advised to book in advance for lunch or dinner, but walk-ins will be accepted.

brasseriezedel.com

Go fancy with this afternoon tea

From this weekend, head to Plate for their new Afternoon Tea Academy. The restaurant has collaborated with the renowned tea company, P.M. David Silva & Sons for a glorious afternoon bringing together two beloved British classics for the ultimate afternoon tea experience priced at just £49 per person. Feast your eyes on strawberries and cream flavoured cakes with a traditional, delicate finger sandwiches. Delish!

platelondon.com

Add some spice to your life with this visit

This place is one for the list! One of London's authentic Bengali restaurants, influenced from Kolkata, has launched it's new seasonal summer menu - and it's incredible! Dishes to try Jhal Muri, which is spiced puffed rice with green mango, Mustard Begun Basanti, aubergine in mustard yogurt curry, and Mango Aam Fish & Salad, which is pan-fried sea bass in a green mango and mustard sauce, all served with salad. Yum!

littlekolkata.co.uk

Get cheesy at new Swiss restaurant Heritage

A modern Swiss restaurant has just thrown open its doors in the heart of Soho and we can attest to its greatness! Heritage is home to all things cheese, from fondue to raclette. Layers and layers of melted cheese over new potatoes, charcuterie and gherkins - it doesn't get much better than this. Rösti is also a big feature on the menu, but our carnivorous appetite immediately had us drawn to the charbonnade and the grill options. The restaurant barbecues prime cuts of meat and fresh seafood, including prawns and scallops, on its table-top charbonnade grills. Delicious!

heritagerestaurant.co.uk

Go veggie at Tibits Bankside

Whether you need to pick up a quick lunch or you'd prefer to sit in and dine with a friend, Tibits Bankside is the perfect place for a tasty Vegetarian lunch. The restaurant, which is already proving hugely popular, has stocked with plenty of super healthy options (and some unhealthy, be sure to try the pasta), and with a relaxing, summery vibe, this restaurant is a truly lovely spot to go wining and dining! Not to mention, they also put on some seriously cool events, so be sure to check out their Drag Brunch on the 28 July!

tibits.co.uk/en/forms/bankside