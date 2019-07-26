Things to do this weekend in London: 26 to 28 July Horray for the weekend!

It's finally the weekend after the hottest week in the UK to date - and now that you've survived the heatwave, you deserve something fun to do! Check out what's going on in the capital from 26 to 28 July...

Feast on paella made by a three Michelin-starred chef

You may think it's too hot to eat paella, but if it's cooked up by three Michelin-starred chef Quique Dacosta, how can you really say no? The Valencian chef has just opened his first international restaurant Arros QD, located by Oxford Circus, and it is hands-down one of the best culinary launches 2019 has seen. Staying true to Quique's unique style of cooking, the menu focuses on traditional paella big serves as well as more modern recipes. The purists may want to go for the Paella Valenciana, made of rabbit, chicken, garrafo bean, rosemary and aioli, and beautifully served in a gargantuan dish. The rice was cooked to perfection, with the extra crunchy bits stuck to the bottom of the pan – make sure you scrape until you have every last spoonful. The more adventurous may want to try the contemporary black squid ink rice, which was just exceptional. Served on a small rectangular pan, the thin layer of rice is peppered with calamari, artichokes, dill and oyster aioli. This truly was a showstopper, as were the cheese stones to start. A bit Heston Blumenthal-esque, the black stones are filled with creamy manchego cream, parmesan and cocoa butter. It's a real wow dish to kick off your meal. The Neapolitan cracker topped with anchovies and black olives and sprinkled with tomato powder was also like something we'd never tried, or seen, before. Each dish was a piece of art that kept our excitement levels high, all the way through to dessert when we were presented with a cheesecake. But this wasn't your average cheesecake. The crumbly base was deconstructed (very on-trend these days) and layered with forest fruits, served with biscuit ice cream and topped with sheets of almond paper carefully balanced in a vertical position. The food is enough to pull you in to Arros QD, but the ultra-chic design of the restaurant – very New York cool – is an extra bonus.

arrosqd.com

Check out the latest foodie craze

Head down to Mother Kelly's courtyard in trendy Bethnal Green and head to Sugoi JPN's NoriTacos for the latest foodie trend. Made by a husband-and-wife team who have spent over a year perfecting their recipe, NoriTaco's are a crispy seaweed tempura shell shaped like a taco, packed with sushi rice and Japanese-Latin toppings, which include everything from avocado to chicken teriyaki. Prices start from just £4.80 - so you will be able to really indulge!

Opt for something healthy

Ping Pong has created a brand new Summer of Health menu, which have made in collaboration with nutritionist Rhiannon Lambert and Ruby Wu, Ping Pong's Dim Sum Master. The menu will be available in all eight of their restaurants until the end of August. Dishes include Miso Aubergine Dumpling, Okra and Cod Dumpling, Re-Fresh Quinoa, Ginger & Miso Salad and Red date & coconut pudding - delish!

pingpongdimsum.com

Enjoy a summer cocktail in style

Treat yourself to a cocktail or two while shielding from the current UK heatwave by heading over to The Donovan Bar in Mayfair this weekend. The stylish venue has an impressive range of unique cocktails to try, all of which are named after famous faces who have been photographed at the bar. We recommend The Twiggy – made with vanilla vodka, coffee, passion fruit, egg white and champagne, and the sixties-inspired Flower Power – with gin, lavender honey syrup, litchi juice and lemon.

Try the new seafood menu at The Real Greek

If the warm weather has you gravitating towards lighter food, you may want to check out the summer seafood menu at The Real Greek, served exclusively at their Bankside branch. Paying tribute to Greece's 6,000 islands, the new menu features all kinds of coastal-inspired dishes, including a whole seabass baked inside a salted bread crust. The Aegean octopus salad is served with colourful mixed peppers and dressed with extra virgin olive oil, and while the flavour of the peppers overpowers the actual octopus, it makes for a refreshing dish. The seafood-stuffed cabbage, on the other hand, has a more distinctive flavour and is slathered in Ouzo and dill sauce, so might not be everyone's cup of tea. The classic cold and hot meze dishes are also available on the menu, and you can never go wrong with lamb kefte, stuffed vine leaves and flatbread and hummus. The staff at The Real Greek are also incredibly welcoming and embody the true meaning of Greek hospitality, plus the Bankside branch has an outdoor terrace, with views over the Thames.

therealgreek.com