Things to do this weekend in London: 9 to 11 August Your weekend plans are sorted!

Hooray for the weekend! In need of something fun to do in the city? We've rounded up some of the best events to check out and places to drink and dine in London - read on for inspiration.

Get a taste of Barbados in St Paul's

As part of its tropical summer terrace, Madison has also recently launched its Barbados-inspired ‘Time Well Spent” rum bar, in partnership with Mount Gay. The specially created, limited edition, cocktail menu features Madison’s unique twists on classic concoctions; such as the Roasted Pina Colada (created using Mount Gay Black Barrell, coco lopez, rice water & smoked pineapple), and the incredible Barrel Aged Rum Old Fashioned (made using Mount Gay XO aged in a Port oak barrel). After all, when the weather is sunny, what's the harm in pretending you're in the Caribbean?

Visit Covent Garden's 'Disney in the West End's Summer Pop-Up

For the second year running, Disney Theatrical Productions will create a unique space that is a celebration of the very best of Disney in the West End. Visitors will be able to explore the iconic masks, puppets and costumes from the Tony Award-winning The Lion King up-close and learn about the inspiration behind many of the show's impressive designs, as well as enjoy the ‘Circle of Life’ in a fully immersive 360-degree Lenovo Mirage Solo virtual reality experience. For the first time ever in the UK, fans of Frozen will have the opportunity to interact with the musical and strike a pose in a specially-created photo moment - let's hope they really 'let it go'! Guests will also be put through their paces with a Mary Poppins spelling challenge of supercalifragilisticexpialidocious - so maybe get practising beforehand...

Unwind with a trip to a luxury spa

Take a trip to hidden gem St. James Court Hotel, which has opened its newest spa in the Taj Hotel group - Jiva. Open to both hotel guests and the public, those who visit the spa will be able to use the wonderful relaxation area that includes a stunning vitality pool, steam room and sauna, with two treatment rooms and a couple’s suite. The treatment menu includes a selection of massages and rituals that derive from the healing therapies inspired by the rich and ancient wellness heritage of India. Jiva’s body rituals use the natural goodness of Indian herbs, pure essential oils and ancient botanical ingredients - this is truly a magical experience.

tajhotels.com/en-in/jiva-spa

Catch a film at the London-based sunny coast

London's themed cinema experts, Backyard Cinema, have opened the doors at Camden’s Roundhouse for an 'all singing, all dancing' retro, West Coast show: L.A Nights. Featuring the biggest Sing-A-Long beach parties in town this summer, adult only Slush Puppie cocktails, musical mash-ups from DJ Jaguar Skills and dazzling light shows for each screening. Guests will even have a chance to win themselves two flights to L.A. courtesy of the Los Angeles Tourism Board by simply sharing photos of themselves at the event. For inspiration on what to do with their free flights they can head to discoverla.com

backyardcinema.co.uk

Drink and dine inside the 'Nyetimber Birdcage'

The Nyetimber English Garden terrace has launched at Bluebird Chelsea for the summer in partnership with Nyetimber, England’s leading sparkling wine producer. The stunning West London bar now has a huge birdcage with a round table and banquet seating, and plenty of flowers, making it the ideal Instagram spot. Guests can sip drinks from the Nyetimber menu, trying all six options from the estate, including Classic Cuvee Multi-Vintage; Rosé Multi-Vintage, and Prestigue Cuvee, Nyetimber 1086. And make sure you try Bluebird's famous bar snacks, such as truffle fries with parmesan and sea salt - yum!

The Nyetimber Birdcage can seat 8-10 people for drinks and bar snacks and 4-6 for afternoon tea and is open from July until October. To book call 020 7559 1000 or email enquiries@danddlondon.com.

Enjoy the ultimate Shisha experience

St James’ Court will be updating its offering to guests and visitors with the launch of an outdoor Shisha Lounge, launching on 10th August. The courtyard is a tranquil escape away from the hustle and bustle of central London and visitors can relax and take in its unique surroundings admiring the artistry of the turrets, turn-of-the-century red brick frieze and Victorian fountain whilst enjoying the luxurious Shisha experience with friends. Guests can hire a Shisha pipe daily from midday-10pm, choosing from a variety of flavours including blueberry, mint, apple and watermelon. The hotel has also launched a brand new Shisha food and drink menu to be exclusively enjoyed in the Courtyard.

Try a slightly different workout

DW Fitness First has collaborated with Nike to create a new and exciting fitness programme. AGT X Nike aims to "challenge people to progress further in every aspect of their training whilst also showcasing the brand new Nike Metcon 5 trainer." The class will develop five key principles of athletic performance: speed, power, strength, endurance, and agility.

Download DW Fitness First's 3 day pass here.

Look forward to a rosé fountain (yes, really!) next week

Next Thursday, transport yourself away from the hustle and bustle of Central London as Campo Viejo, the UK’s number one rioja brand, brings the vibrancy of Spain to the South Bank for one day only. On 15th August, visitors to the Rosé Fountain will be able to toast the day-long fiesta with cool, crisp glasses of the brand new Campo Viejo Rosé at the fountain’s pop-up bar, against a backdrop of high-tempo, feel-good Spanish-style music. There's plenty of Pintxos style street food to nibble alongside your crisp glass of wine, so grab a group of friends and make a day of it.

Head to Observation Point, Gabriel’s Wharf, SE1 9LT on August 15th, from 12-6pm.