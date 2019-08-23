Things to do in London this August bank holiday weekend Three whole days of fun...

Hooray for the bank holiday weekend! If you're in London and looking for fun things to do, you've come to the right place. From checking out the hottest events in the capital to dining at new restaurants and bars, what will you do with your extra day off? Read on for inspiration...

Have a fancy meal in Fitzrovia

Bloomsbury Street Kitchen has just opened its doors in Fitzrovia and trust us, there is nothing to fault at this chic new sunrise-to-sunset venue. The restaurant screams cool as soon as you walk in, from the resident DJs taking pride of place by the front windows to the minimalist Japanese design, the exposed brickwork walls and the jungle-esque plant display. The East meets West theme is reflected in the menu, which focuses on Mediterranean and Japanese fare. Diners are encouraged to share small plates, which are served when they're ready. It's suggested to order around four dishes each, and we can highly recommend the chilli and lemon roasted baby chicken. It may not sound like an interesting choice, but the restaurant's piece de resistance is served on a smoky grill and is utterly tender and flavoursome. The oven-baked lobster and king prawn bathed in parmesan crème and a chilli herb crust is another showstopper and comes beautifully served in an open shell. For the carnivores, the restaurant's signature gyros are a must-try, in particular, the slow-cooked lamb shoulder which is slathered in lemon feta yoghurt. The menu is also designed for the health-conscious, with various carpaccio on offer, including yellowfin tuna with truffle lime oil, and salmon with chilli avocado. Make sure you leave space for dessert because the chocolate bento box is to die for – an indulgent chocolate lava cake served with coconut sorbet. The wine list is extensive as is the cocktail list, which offers classic drinks with a contemporary twist. We suggest the sakura and hibiscus spritz to start, and round off the meal with the lychee and elderflower martini.

bloomsburystreetkitchen.co.uk

Try the best of British fare in Clapham

Nothing quite beats a good local restaurant, the lucky residents of Clapham will know. If you're heading south this weekend, make sure to stop by Bistro Union, a quaint eatery on Abbeville Road that prides itself on modern British fare. The menu changes regularly, so keep an eye out on special cuts like the chateaubriand, which is perfect for two. But if you're looking for a solo order, the sirloin steak is an absolute must. Perfect medallions of great quality beef cooked medium rare and served with triple cooked chips is always a winner. Duck leg, fillet of bream, slow cooked lamb shoulder and breaded hake are other dishes on the menu, and for the veggie lovers, the spiced cauliflower with cashew hummus is not only uniquely presented, but makes for a welcome change to your average vegetarian dishes. The small plates are perfect for sharing or for appetisers – make sure you order the cauliflower cheese croquettes. Delish!

bistrounion.co.uk

Watch Brainiac Live at the Garrick Theatre

It's the last weekend for a chance to watch a live show based on the popular TV series Brainiac - and see weird and wonderful experiments taking place on the stage right before your very eyes. Described as a 'fact-filled exploration of the weird and wonderful world of science' any mini Einstein will love this NOISY explosion of a performance. Just don't blame us when they want to start making potions in the kitchen sink! Suitable for kids from 6 upwards.

Brainiaclivelondon.com

Boost your blonde with wet-lights because summer's back!

Summer is promising a return, so what better way to get ready for the beach again than boosting your blonde with some wet lights. Never heard of them? Nor had we. But Hari's hair salons on the Fulham Road, Parson's Green, Notting Hill or the Kings Road are bringing the A-list secret to the masses. A luxe-lifting colour service brings a restorative touch to over-processed, bleached or brassy blondes. It gives hair a sun-kissed lift without the damage and because it's a freehand surface paint technique, it takes half the time! Available from just £95.

Book an appointment at harissalon.com

Enjoy Ibiza vibes in London

This bank holiday Friday, head up to the lofty heights of Madison Rooftop and experience the City’s ultimate Friday night - oh, and don’t forget your disco shoes. Get ready for a blend of Ibiza anthems, 70’s disco, funk and Afrobeats brought to you by Maia Lee and DJ Seamus Haji. Served alongside cocktails, champagne and bar snacks, Afrodisiac at Madison is the perfect way to welcome in the August bank holiday weekend.The party doesn't end there, Madison also have a Beats and Brunch session on Saturday and Soul House Sessions on Sunday to eep you going throughout the bank holiday.

madisonlondon.net

Q Disco Brunch at Quaglinos

Like food? Like bubbles? Like disco? Look no further. On Saturday 24th August head to Quaglinos to celebrate the grooviest era of them all, the 1970s, with a free flowing Disco Brunch. You can sip on bottomless bubbles and enjoy delicious brunch dishes accompanied by the sounds of 70s disco. Expect all of your favourite classics from Chic, Sister Sledge, Wild Cherry and many more! Quaglinos will also be hosting the closing party of their Q icons summer series on 29th August with Britain's Got Talent's very own contemporary music group 'Jack Pack' who will be bringing an air of old Hollywood glamour to the 21st century Quaglino's stage

www.quaglinos-restaurant.co.uk