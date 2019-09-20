Things to do in London this weekend: 20 to 22 September Your weekend plans are sorted!

Hooray for the weekend! Looking for something fun to do in the city? We've rounded up some of the best events to check out and places to drink and dine in London. Read on for inspiration...

Be amazed at SEA LIFE London Aquarium

Find your inner kidult or bring the children to SEA LIFE London Aquarium for an experience they'll never forget. There are plenty of new activities to get stuck in to, including the 'Lego Explorers' which has just opened and is running until mid-October. Get to know all the water creatures by drawing, building a mosaic and more. Make sure you stop by the Beluga whales at the sanctuary and say hello to Little Grey and Little White, who joined the aquarium in June. The penguins and their chicks are also a must-visit, as are the large jellyfish and the friendly rays in the Ray Lagoon. Plus, it'll be hard not to spot the sharks as soon as you enter the aquarium. Enjoy!

www.visitsealife.com/london

Enjoy your night the Scottish way

Get into the party spirit and reel the night away, while tucking into some of Mac and Wild's classic dishes. Famed for its Scottish street food, this place serves up one of Scotland's finest venison and beer to London's everyday people. We recommend the haggis pops and tattie tots. And who can say no to a deep-fried Mars bar? Head there this week to see what's on offer - whoop!

www.macandwild.com/

Treat yourself to a holistic facelift

Book an appointment at West London's Cloud Twelve for the most amazing holistic facelift. The treatment combines a revolutionary fascia manipulation technique performed on the face and neck with beauty-boosting essentials - cleansing, exfoliation, hydration and nourishment. This turn-back-time treatment uses holistic facelift method developed by Svetlana Afanaseva. The facelift treatment works through the application of gentle pressure to fascia to encourage release and correction of fascial restrictions, improve local circulation and nutrient exchange and promote the body's innate healing and self-correcting mechanisms.

www.cloudtwelve.co.uk/

Start the evening with a selection of oysters

Why not treat your loved one to a lavish evening at Avenue in St James! This gorgeous restaurant serves some of the best oysters from Jersey, Colchester and Morecambe Bay. Pair this with a glass of Nyetimber Classic sparkling wine before tucking into Severn & Wye Smoked Salmon or Welsh mussels in white wine cream for starters. For mains, a choice of either fish of the day from Brixham Market with a selection of sides or Waveney Valley pork belly with brambly apple sauce, followed by Eton mess of lemon meringue pie. What's not to love?

www.avenue-restaurant.co.uk