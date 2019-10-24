Visiting London this weekend? Find out about free tattoos, rooftop bars and the ultimate designer exhibition We know what we'll be doing...

With Halloween and fireworks night fast approaching, the next few weeks are set to be some of the most exciting in London! But how do we fill our time while we wait? Fear not, there's something for everyone to enjoy this weekend, from soaking up some British history to renting designer clothes and even getting a free tattoo. Keep scrolling to see some fabulous events happening this weekend...

Discover the winter lights at the Pergola Olympia rooftop

London’s Botanical Bolthole has been transformed into an illuminated winter hideaway. Expect the whole roof adorned with twinkling fairy lights - with more day beds to relax on and new seasonal menus - including winter cocktails. Entirely undercover, Pergola Olympia boasts beautiful views of the London skyline through its floor to ceiling windows - an indoor-outdoor experience minus the cold!

WHEN: Open now

WHERE: Level Five Rooftop, Olympia Car Park, Olympia Way, Kensington, W14 8UX

To book a table visit pergolalondon.com/pergola-olympia

Get inked for free at New Cross

Credit: Instagram/South City Market

If you've been considering getting a tattoo for a while but haven't had the time to organise it, or you're just feeling spontaneous, then you're in luck this weekend! To celebrate its first birthday, tattoo parlour South City Market is offering to ink you for free. It's first come first served, so get there early, choose a design from selected flash sheets and walk away with a totally free tattoo. Bargain!

WHEN: Sunday 27 October 2019 from 10am

WHERE: South City Market, Rear of 389 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6LA

Only one tattoo per person. For more information, visit southcitymarket.com/

See St Paul's Cathedral light up

Explore the history of St Paul's Cathedral through Where Light Falls, a fabulous free lights show taking place over four nights. Alongside new poetry, archive photography will be projected onto the exterior of the iconic London landmark, paying tribute to those who risked their lives to protect it from destruction during the Second World War.

WHEN: 24-27 October

WHERE: St Paul's Cathedral, London EC4M 8AD

The event is free. Find out more at cityoflondon.gov.uk.

Enjoy an afternoon tea in the sky

Fly 32 floors up and you'll find Oblix at the Shard, a stylish and sophisticated restaurant that overlooks both East and West London. While you could come here for cocktails or a Sunday roast, you'll want to try the new afternoon tea which just launched in mid-October and is running until the end of next month. Partnering with patisserie Maître Choux, the restaurant has created a more autumnal afternoon tea, whose showstopper is the very delectable sticky toffee éclair. Naturally, the choux pastry, which is filled with vanilla cream and glazed with gold leaf, is on point. But there's a whole choice of mini desserts to feast on, including a dark chocolate and passion fruit tart, and a mandarin and sherry cheesecake. The plain and fruit scones are served with locally-sourced preserve and honeycomb from trendy East London, while the sandwiches are some of the fresh and tastiest you'll find in the city. We could have eaten the ham and Spenwood cheese ones for days. You also have a range of teas you can try – you're not limited to one – and can opt for a glass of Brut Rose if you're feeling extra fancy. With impeccable service, a sophisticated setting and unparalleled views of the city, you really can't go wrong at Oblix.

WHEN: 24th October until 30th November

WHERE: Level 32, The Shard, 31 St. Thomas Street, London SE1 9RY

Tea is priced from £42 per person and can be booked on oblixrestaurant.com

Have the wildest Halloween ever

Halloween has come to ZSL London Zoo and there's plenty for kids and adults to get excited about! embark on a Grim Keepers tour and explore the more gruesome side of the animal kingdom. You'll find out how one small bite from a Komodo dragon can take down a water buffalo, or why big cat keepers get bloody making scent trails for the lions. If a less graphic visit is what you're after, take the little ones to the Pumpkin Patch where you can capture the perfect Halloween family photo, or head to the Spooky Arts and Crafts section to carve pumpkins, get your face painted and make bat masks.

WHEN: 11am to 4pm, until Snday 27 October

WHERE: London Zoo, Regent's Park

The Grim Keepers activities can be booked online with a 10 per cent discount at zsl.org.

Get immersed in interactive digital game Electronic Theatre

Would you consider yourself to be a gamer? If the answer to that is no, then these new immersive group adventures may be just the thing for you. Founder of Tough Mudder Will Dean has launched Electronic Theatre which offers interactive digital rooms where you can work with up to five teammates to take on adventures lasting 30 or 60 minutes. With touch screens, motion tracking, surround sound and no headsets, it's a sociable way to get involved in video games.

WHEN: Saturday 26 October 2019. Experiences are available most days, but check availability online.

WHERE: Arch 3, 83 Scoresby Street, Southwark, SE1 0XN

Tickets start from £20 and can be booked at electronictheatre.com/

Rent designer clothes at HURR Collective's pop-up

Fancy a stunning dress or designer accessories for a date night, but don't want to commit to buying it? HURR is opening a peer-to-peer fashion rental pop-up boutique so you can try them out for between 2 and 7 days. We've all seen a total stranger walking down the street in a fabulous outfit and wished we could raid their wardrobe, but now we can! Head down to Belgravia to pick up sell-out styles from designers such as RIXO London, Ganni, Chanel and Dolce & Gabbana.

WHEN: 25 October - 29 November 2019

WHERE: 37-39 Elizabeth Street, Belgravia, London SW1W 9RP

Become a member at hurrcollective.com/

See the Manolo Blahník exhibition at the Wallace Collection

If you love shoes and fine art then you need to see An Enquiring Mind: Manolo Blahník at the Wallace Collection before the exhibition ends this weekend. With shoe designs from Blahník’s private archives displayed in front of the masterpieces of the Wallace Collection, it is a fabulous mix of contemporary fashion and delicate artwork.

WHEN: Until Sunday 27 October 5pm

WHERE: Hertford House, Manchester Square, London W1U 3BN

It is free to attend, for more information visit wallacecollection.org/

Unwind at a Rena Spa in the city

The days are getting shorter, colder and darker and let's face it, we need a little 'me' time to cheer ourselves up. Cue: Rena. The spa brand has just opened in select Leonardo Royal hotels around London, offering hotel guests and visitors the chance to unwind and relax with a range of enticing treatments. From facials to wraps to massages, Rena uses French luxury beauty brand Caudalie. We can't recommend enough the Thé Des Vignes massage, a very relaxing and soothing full body massage that will leave you feeling totally zen. The therapists are extremely skilled at kneading out those knots and telling you exactly where your stress points are – trust us, you'll want to stay on that massage bed for longer than an hour! Afterwards, prolong your spa experience at the steam rooms and spa pools.

WHEN: Open now

WHERE: Leonardo Royal London City, Leonardo Royal London Tower Bridge, Leonardo Royal London St Paul’s, Jurys Inn London Holborn

To book a treatment, visit leonardo-hotels.com

Pick up some moisturiser at TUI

Missing the summer sun already? Head down to a TUI store and pick up some moisturising lotion enriched with mojito, sea salt and tropical palms. Aptly named 'The Holiday Feeling in a Bottle', this is sure to transport you back to those beach days and keep those winter blues at bay.

WHEN: Available now.

WHERE: Selected TUI retail stores

To claim a free bottle, visit tui.co.uk.

