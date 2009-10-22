A fashionable heads-up for all on-trend winter brides
So why not stay one step ahead of the style pack?
There are a variety of striking head pieces available at the moment which are just perfect for winter weddings – as well as establishing your credentials as a real trend setter.
One stop for ladies looking to make a statement via their headwear is At The Drop Of A Hat, which offers a range of bespoke pieces.
Choose from a number of existing styles, or, for that personal touch, have a hand in creating your own design, which can be made to compliment a dress or theme from your own specifications.
Even better news is that it's not just the brides who benefit.
With the chance to create your own ideal headpiece, mothers of the bride, guests and even bridesmaids will all be able to walk away with their dream accessory.
Find out more at http://www.atthedropofahat.moonfruit.com/
