﻿

A fashionable heads-up for all on-trend winter brides

hellomagazine.com
Comments
For any brides with a real passion for fashion getting hitched next year, it's all about the hair. Accessories, flowers, tiaras – they are all going to be big news.

So why not stay one step ahead of the style pack?

There are a variety of striking head pieces available at the moment which are just perfect for winter weddings – as well as establishing your credentials as a real trend setter.

One stop for ladies looking to make a statement via their headwear is At The Drop Of A Hat, which offers a range of bespoke pieces.

Choose from a number of existing styles, or, for that personal touch, have a hand in creating your own design, which can be made to compliment a dress or theme from your own specifications.

Even better news is that it's not just the brides who benefit.

With the chance to create your own ideal headpiece, mothers of the bride, guests and even bridesmaids will all be able to walk away with their dream accessory.

Find out more at http://www.atthedropofahat.moonfruit.com/

More on:

More about fascinators

More news

Latest comments

Please note, all comments are those of readers and do not represent the opinion of Hellomagazine.com
Hellomagazine.com reserves the right to remove comments it considers offensive or not relevant
Please focus on the topic

To comment you must be registered at hellomagazine.com

Log in to comment