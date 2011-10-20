Fall in love with old Hollywood bridal looks

Imagine floating down the aisle in an ethereal dress that enhances your 'wedding day sparkle'.



Well, for inspiration look no further than luxury label Badgley Mischka.



The New York duo created Kristin Davis' fairytale chiffon affair when her character Charlotte married for the second time in Sex and the City.

And the designers – who also dressed Tori Spelling, Jada Pinkett-Smith and Carmen Electra on their special days – wowed the wedding world with a dazzling display at the city's Bridal Week.



Their structured dresses outlined the feminine silhouette thanks to body-contoured sheaths and edgy necklines which injected a modern twist.



Strong, oversized ruffles featured heavily, whilst intricate embellishment was a core aspect of the collection.

