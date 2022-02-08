Etsy's 2022 wedding trends revealed: from bows to Bridgerton

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

From a regency-inspired aesthetic to swinging sixties style, it appears brides and groom are taking inspiration from the archives when it comes to planning their weddings for 2022.

Etsy has revealed the key wedding dress and décor trends for the year ahead based on recent searches on the site, and with bigger guest lists, travel and dancing back on the agenda after the past two years of restrictions, weddings are set to be more spectacular and special than ever. Dayna Isom Johnson, Etsy Trend Expert, reveals the key trends you need to know…

Bridal bows

"Bows are having a moment: on Etsy, we’ve seen a 51% increase in searches for bow gowns or dresses* and a 114% increase in searches for bridal or bridesmaid bow accessories*.

"After living in loungewear for the past few years, many brides are eager to get ultra-glamorous and polished for their big day, and bows offer the perfect solution."

Ariana Grande wore a bow veil at her wedding

Fancy trying the trend? Ariana Grande is the perfect example of how bridal bows are done. Her Vera Wang gown was accessorised with a stunning bow-adorned bubble veil at her wedding to Dalton Gomez in May 2021.

Oversized bow veil, £75, Etsy

Pearl bridal bow, £35, Etsy

Regency aesthetics

"Thanks to this year's much-anticipated return of a popular 19th century-inspired TV show, 'regencycore'—a style inspired by the 1800s elite—is continuing to influence both decor and fashion alike. Inspired by a sense of escapism, this trend is all about fairytale opulence, elegance, timeless romance and vintage-inspired luxury.

"On Etsy, we've seen a 121% increase in searches for bridal gloves*, a 93% increase in searches for puff sleeve wedding dresses*, and a 78% increase in searches for pearl veils*."

The Bridgerton vibes don't just apply to wedding fashion, but also décor; searches for tea wedding favours have increased by 66%*, meanwhile, vintage homeware like candle sticks, tea sets and mismatched china all tie in perfectly.

French inspired wedding menu, £5.56, Etsy

Blue cheesecloth table runner, £19.36, Etsy

'60s style

"With searches on Etsy for short wedding dresses up 29%* and searches for A-line dresses up 22%*, today’s brides are taking cues from history and embracing the mod styles of decades past. To top the retro look off, shorter veils and veil alternatives are also making a comeback: we’ve seen a 41% increase in searches for short or shoulder-length veils*, and a 37% increase in searches for blushers and a 10% increase in searches for pillbox hats* in the last three months. "

Celebrity brides including Emma Bunton and Lily Allen have opted for bridal mini dresses in the past 18 months, no doubt inspiring many brides-to-be to opt for a shorter hemline on their big day.

Audrey wedding dress, £1,390, Etsy

Colourful celebrations

"At the end of last year, I predicted that bright, colourful celebrations of love would be a major trend for 2022—and since then, we’ve already seen searches for colourful wedding items jump by 327%* in the last three months."

Whether you're looking for colourful décor or want to swap the traditional white wedding dress for something with a pop of colour, there are so many ways to embrace this trend on your big day. The trend has even expanded to engagement rings, with a 249% increase in searches for ruby engagement rings*, a 105% increase in searches for emerald engagement rings* and a 12% increase in searches for sapphire engagement rings*.

Coloured floral veil, £350, Etsy

Acrylic table numbers, £3, Etsy

Destination (and destination-inspired) weddings

After two years of travel restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic, and many destination weddings put on hold, couples are bringing their favourite far-flung holiday hotspots to their guests via their décor and wedding stationery.

"From passport-inspired wedding invitations (with searches up 140%*) to beach-inspired favours (with searches up 92%*) and tropical decor, couples are embracing escapism and creating little slices of wanderlust at home."

Palm tree table numbers template, £4.63, Etsy

Heirloom-worthy gifts

"When it comes to thoughtful wedding gifts for the home, gone are the days of formal china sets that end up sitting in cupboards unused. Today, wedding guests are seeking out ultra-personal, heirloom-worthy wedding gifts that can be cherished and passed down to future generations—and ones that couples will actually use."

On Etsy, there has been a 77% increase in searches for personalised wedding or couples cutting boards*, a 129% increase in searches for custom wedding or couples illustrations*, and a 34% increase in searches for custom cake knives or cutting sets*.

Custom cake cutting knives, £34.20, Etsy

*In the last three months, compared to the same time in the previous year.

