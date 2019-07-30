Celebrity daily edit: Princess Marie-Chantal marks daughter's birthday in a cute way, Love Island 2019 winners announced - video
Watch the video below
In today's Daily Edit we wish Princess Olympia of Greece a very happy 23rd birthday - and see how her mum Princess Marie-Chantal marked the occasion. And we congratulate Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden on the birth of their third child. Plus we find out who won Love Island 2019 - and what special accessory may have brought extra luck to the winner... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.
Scroll down for video
WATCH VIDEO BELOW