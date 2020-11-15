Simon Cowell to make first appearance since bike accident at star-studded event The X Factor judge broke his back after falling off his bike at the beginning of August

Simon Cowell has been keeping a low profile since his bike accident, but the music mogul is set to make his first public appearance next month – and all for a good cause.

The X Factor judge is listed as one of the many celebrities who will be virtually attending the Fayre of St James's 2020 Christmas Concert on 1 December, which has been organised by charity Quintessentially Foundation.

The online event, which costs £30 to attend, will raise money for The Childhood Trust and The Felix Project, and will see famous faces coming together for festive readings, carol singing and magical performances.

Along with Simon, other well-known names taking part include Stephen Fry, Jack Whitehall, James May, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Rupert Everett.

Performers on the night will include James Blunt, James Bay and Emeli Sandé.

Simon Cowell will make a virtual appearance at a charity Christmas event

The America's Got Talent star has been resting at home in Malibu since his accident and has been receiving round-the-clock care.

Luckily, the dad-of-one is slowly recovering and has been spotted on several occasions out and about with his partner Lauren Silverman and son Eric.

The BGT judge was also pictured at the dentist in October, posing alongside his cosmetic dentist, Dr Apa, on Instagram, after getting a new set of veneers applied.

The X Factor judge has been resting in Malibu with his family since his accident

The doting dad also recently celebrated his 61st birthday, and appeared in footage from his birthday meal on Terri Seymour's Instagram account.

Simon was seen sitting at the table dressed in a smart suit, surrounded by his loved ones.

The music mogul was absent from both America's Got Talent and Britain's Got Talent following his accident, but was never far from his co-stars' thoughts.

The AGT star has been keeping a low profile since breaking his back

Amanda Holden, who took over as head judge in Simon's absence, recently opened up about her friend during an appearance on Loose Women, and revealed that he was doing well, and that she was confident that he would be back on TV in no time.

After the accident Simon reassured his fans that he was doing okay. "Some good advice… if you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time," he tweeted.

"I have broken part of my back. Thank you to everyone for your kind messages."

