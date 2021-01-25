Salma Hayek is snow bunny chic in skinny jeans alongside a special man - photos The Frida actress returned to London from a tropical getaway

Salma Hayek returned home from her tropical vacation and landed herself smack in the middle of London's winter wonderland of snow.

The Frida actress has delighted fans with a fantastic show of her warm-weather bikinis and bathing suits but now she is opting for a chic snow bunny vibe.

The actress posted an amazing photo to Instagram upon her return home - a snap of herself frolicking in the snow alongside her two dogs, her legendary little pet owl and an appearance by Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders - the meme.

The 54-year-old actress hilariously captioned the image "It snowed in London, I ran out to play with my dogs and my owl and guess who showed up… Bernie Sanders."

The actress looked stunning in her skinny jeans, fitted sweater and white cap, and is playing with her French Bulldog, and her iconic pet owl perched on her shoulder.

Wait... how did he get there?! Bernie Sanders' meme makes an appearance on Salma Hayek's IG feed

The scene looks like something out of a Disney movie - that is until you notice the senator from Vermont.

The Bernie Sanders meme has become legendary in its own right and has seemingly taken over every corner of the Internet.

Bernie was photographed looking very casually dressed, however extremely toasty, during President Joe Biden's inauguration.

The snap of the sometimes cantankerous senator quickly went viral last week and still seems there are no signs of the meme slowing down.

The new Salma photo is a world away from the tropical getaway the actress has been on, in which she was sharing beachy, dreamy scenes.

She shared two shots last week; one of herself in water looking up at the sun with her hands running through her hair, while the other is on the beach in the sand where she is in the middle of a relaxing meditation pose.

She captioned the shots with "We need to keep our cool."

Salma was on a tropical getaway for most of the start of 2021

Salma, who spent the holidays in the UK and France with her husband François-Henri Pinault's family, rang in the New Year abroad.

The actress and mother-of-one had until now been enjoying a sun-soaked holiday in an undisclosed location, relaxing on the beach, drinking tequila shots and sipping on fresh coconut juice judging by her Instagram snaps.

