Kate Garraway stuns fans in the most gorgeous Marks & Spencer dress

Kate Garraway has nailed it again with another chic high-street outfit on Good Morning Britain!

The star looked beautiful as she hosted Friday's show alongside Ben Shepherd, wearing a pretty floral midi dress from Marks & Spencer's Ghost range.

Kate's stylist Debbie Harper shared a pretty snap of the presenter on Instagram, singing the praises of the range. "@gmb #friday @kategarraway wearing Ghost dress @marksandspencer @marksandspencerfashionpr check out this range it is [heart emojis]," she wrote.

WATCH: Good Morning Britain's Kate Garraway reveals excitement at book reveal

Fans were quick to react to the photo and Kate's latest outfit, with one writing: "Love this dress," and another adding of her shoes: "Love the yellow heels!"

Kate's stylist Debbie Harper shared a gorgeous snap of the dress

Many lamented that the dress is sadly out of stock, however, with one tagging the British fashion brand and commenting: "Is this dress coming back in stock? It’s stunning?".

With its puff sleeves, subtle nipped-in waist, V neckline and flowing midi skirt, we're not surprised Kate's fans are in love with the dress, which is sadly no longer available to shop.

Floral dress, £24, Blue Vanilla

But if you're loving the look, there's a couple of similar options you can shop on the high street that will give a similar look. We love these two Blue Vanilla versions, which both come in at under £30.

Floral dress, £26, Blue Vanilla

Kate has also been opening up about family life at home with her husband Derek Draper and their two children, Darcey, 15, and 11-year-old Billy.

As well as making practical changes to the family home, the family have also learnt how best to support Derek on his road to recovery, right down to their interactions with him.

Kate said her children know instinctively how to talk to Derek

During an appearance on Zoe Ball's Radio 2 show, Kate shared: "He isn't really able to speak at the moment so he can't tell him off, I have to be the bad guy! They are beside themselves to have him home. They are my heroes."

She continued: "They know instinctively how to talk to him but not ask too much from him. In a way that grownups want to see the old Derek, they have an instinct, there is a lot of love there."

