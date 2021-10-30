Amanda Holden's ultra-flattering M&S leather skirt is too gorgeous for words - but fans might be disappointed

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Amanda Holden started the day on Friday in a freaky Halloween costume alongside Ashley Roberts, but she soon changed back into another of her glamorous outfits later that day!

The star looked gorgeous in a green look from the high street as she strutted on her Instagram Story as usual, wearing a pretty green knit from Zara and a gorgeous faux leather wrap skirt from Marks & Spencer. "Back in civvies," she wrote over the video, which followed a number of snaps and clips of Amanda and her Heart Radio co-stars in their Halloween attire.

Amanda looked gorgeous in M&S and Zara

Amanda's latest look sees her wearing two of her favourite affordable brands, M&S and Zara, but fans may be disappointed that her Marks & Spencer leather-look skirt has already sold out. We have spotted a similar version at Missguided, however. The presenter's jumper is Zara's 'Basic Knit Sweater', which costs £19.99.

On Thursday, the star also looked beautiful in a chic checked skirt and blouse as she met Kit Harington on her morning show, writing: "@kitharingtonig... so wonderful to have him in the studio today."

SHOP SIMILAR: Khaki faux leather skirt, £26, Missguided

Amanda's return to Heart Radio has come after she spent some time in the sunshine with her family over the half-term break, sharing a number of beautiful bikini photos with fans.

She in fact revealed that she had simply packed the same bikini in a number of colours, from her favourite swimwear brand Melissa Odabash.



Amanda recently returned from a sunny holiday

The flattering triangle two-piece is clearly one of her favourites, since posed for pictures in the orange, blue and red versions throughout her holiday!

In another shot, she also looked beautiful in a stunning silk cocktail dress as she headed out in the evening with her daughters Lexi and Hollie, telling fans: "Me and my babies .. my babies and me."