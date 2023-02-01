Cheryl is back to her best in boyfriend jeans amid comeback The former Girls Aloud singer looked beautiful in blu

It's official, Cheryl is back and better than ever. The former Girls Aloud singer was spotted leaving the Lyric Theatre in London on Tuesday after performing in 2:22 A Ghost Story. In true Cheryl style, the star stepped out in an outfit to die for.

The mother-of-one was pictured wearing a powder blue coat and raw hem boyfriend jeans. The tailored outwear staple, which only cost a mere £545, was sourced from LouLou Studio and is coined the 'Borneo' coat.

Featuring a tailored, masculine silhouette, a sky-blue wool-cashmere blend, button-down detailing, a double-breasted cut and a shin-skimming length, the sumptuous piece looked effortless when layered over Cheryl's mid-blue crewneck sweatshirt.

Cheryl looked beautiful in powder blue

A pair of black patent, chunky boots added a sprinkling of shine to the casual outfit. The star opted for a radiant makeup blend, consisting of a flowing complexion, a natural lip, sharp brows and a nude manicure.

She wore her dark tresses down loose in billowing curls and greeted fans at the stage door.

The star was seen greeting fans outside the theatre

Cheryl's coat may be out of stock online, but don't let that stop you from emulating her beautiful-in-blue attire. This high street alternative is equally elegant and an affordable option for those in search of a new winter coat.

Blue Double Breasted Coat, £80, River Island

Since splitting up with her ex Liam Payne with whom she shares a son, Cheryl has mainly kept out of the public eye.

However, the star did reveal that she is considering adoption in the future. The 39-year-old opened up about her plans to have more children in an interview with the MailOnline published last week, where she that although she was previously keen to have more children, her attitude changed during the pandemic, leaving her unsure about bringing another child into the world.

The former X Factor judge told the publication: "I was so hell bent on having another before because Bear was at that perfect age. I think if you have that couple-year age gap, you can still do things with them together where they're both engaged and both interested."

