Love Island's Claudia Fogarty looks red hot in £29 lace bodysuit - and wow

Love Island newbie Claudia Fogarty got hearts racing as she made a surprise entrance to the villa in the most breathtaking red lace bodysuit.

The daughter of Carl Fogarty looked sensational in the lace Ann Summers bodice, which features a waist-cinching ribbon tie and low-back cut-out detailing. The Islanders red hot one-piece may be the ultimate look for Valentine's Day - and it's available to shop for less than £30.

Hold Me Tight Lace Bodysuit, £29, Ann Summers

Claudia made her shock entrance at the end of Tuesday night's episode of Love Island, teaming her bodysuit with a pair of oversized Victoria Secret style red feather wings and a pair of red heels. The 24-year-old styled her blonde hair in a sleek straight style, accessorising simply with a pair of gold chunky hoop earrings and two delicate gold necklaces.

Claudia rounded off the all-red ensemble with a pair of red feather wings

The Ann Summers bodysuit comes in 13 gorgeous lace colours, including black, blue, pink and leopard print. The timeless bodice features underwired cups, a scalloped-edge Brazilian brief, and an hourglass shaping. Whether you're looking to spice things up for Valentine's Day or treat yourself to a flattering new underwear piece - the one-piece is guaranteed to impress.

The lace bodice has received glowing reviews from shoppers. One happy customer wrote: "So so flattering, sexy and comfortable, definitely recommend!" Another added: "Perfect for pairing with some jeans on a night out! Comfy and gorgeous."

Twitter users also went wild for Claudia's lace look. One wrote: "Claudia Fogarty is absolute fire." Another penned: "Wow! Claudia looks unreal."

