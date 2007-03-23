Tom's tender kiss for Katie as he receives charity honour

hellomagazineWeb
Tom, who has recently signed on to star in a new World War II drama, gives his other half a tender kiss as they arrive at the charity gala in LA
Fellow Hollywood couple Ashton and Demi were equally loved-up at the event which was honouring Tom's work with LA's youth
23 MARCH 2007
Love was in the air on Thursday as Hollywood's hottest husband-and-wife teams got cosy on the red carpet. Despite it being Tom Cruise's big night - he was receiving a charity gong at LA's Fox Studios - the actor was only concerned for his leading lady Katie Holmes, planting a tender kiss on her cheek.
Mr and Mrs Cruise weren't the only parents making the most of a night out without the kids. Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore were also the picture of marital bliss as the actress snuggled up to her handsome husband.
The couple were on hand to show their support for pal Tom at the inaugural Promise Gala, where he was being honoured by non-profit organization Mentor LA for his work on revitalising schools and neighbourhoods in the city.
