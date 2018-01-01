Expectant Julia takes a walk on New York's sunny side

26 APRIL 2007



With her and husband Danny Moder's third child due in June, Julia Roberts is on blossoming form, but the Oscar-winning actress was rather shy about showing off her bump when she was spotted in New York recently. America's sweetheart coyly covered her tummy with an envelope as she took a stroll in the Big Apple sunshine.



The Erin Brockovich star was clearly in great spirits though - happily waving for well-wishers and smiling. Julia probably anticipates that motherhood the second time around will be a breeze after bringing twins Hazel and Phinnaeus into the world two years ago.



While her personal life is on track the 39-year-old screen idol also has plenty to smile about career-wise. After a three-year movie sabbatical Julia will be back on cinema screens in early 2008. She stars in political thriller Charlie Wilson's War about covert US operations in Afghanistan alongside Tom Hanks and Philip Seymour Hoffman.