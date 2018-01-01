Natalie Portman presents model beau in New York

hellomagazineWeb
The famously private actress was clearly comfortable being spotted hand-in-hand with dishy ex-model Nathan Bogle
14 SEPTEMBER 2007
She has a reputation for keeping her personal life firmly under wraps, but it looked like Israel-born beauty Natalie Portman had turned over a new leaf as she took a very public stroll with her new love Nathan Bogle, 33, in New York this week.
The fact that the 26-year-old Star Wars actress was comfortable to be seen strolling hand-in-hand through the streets with the British ex-model may be an indication things between her and Nathan, who co-founded the Rag&Bone fashion label, are turning serious.
Reportedly dating since spring, the couple - who were also spotted getting cosy together at the US Open tennis championship last week - were clearly enamoured as they laughed and chatted happily together in the late summer sunshine.
