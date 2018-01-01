Expectant Milla takes centre stage at Las Vegas premiere

21 SEPTEMBER 2007



Milla Jovovich was looking more radiant earth mother than mutant-slaying heroine as she attended the premiere of Resident Evil: Extinction, the third instalment of her fantasy series this week.



The actress - who's due to give birth to her first child with fiancé director Paul Anderson any day now - is clearly revelling in her pregnancy, and laughed as show girls hired for the Las Vegas screening insisted on rubbing her tummy.



Milla's taken on motherhood isn't a complete divergence from her on-screen persona, though. Asked what trait she hopes her unborn daughter will inherit, she cites her enthusiasm for martial arts.



"I'm going to have her do it from a very early age," promises the feisty screen beauty, who wants the little girl to know what it's like "to be strong and limber".