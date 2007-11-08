hellomagazineWeb
The Spanish star's classic pose in a new ad could be taken straight from a Humphrey Bogart or Cary Grant movie
In fact the scene was shot for a festive ad campaign
8 NOVEMBER 2007
With a group of glamorous women fawning over him, tuxedo-clad Antonio Banderas is a ringer for sophisticated screen idols of a bygone era in a new homage to the Forties. The Latin lover's turn as a latter-day Cary Grant can be seen on British TV from Thursday.
The TV slot inspired by the golden age of Hollywood has been released as part of Marks & Spencer's 'Christmas Belles' ad campaign. Antonio stars as a character known only as 'Him', whose identity is kept secret until the last scene.
Established M&S leading ladies – Twiggy, Erin O'Connor, Laura Bailey, Noemie Lenoir and Lizzy Jagger – play the glamourpusses vying for his attention at a festive party.
Antonio described his starring role in the campaign as an honour, even though he found it "a pretty tall order to follow Shirley Bassey".
