Tinseltown couple Sean and Robin call time on their 11-year marriage

28 DECEMBER 2007



One of the longest unions in Hollywood is over with the announcement that US actor Sean Penn and his wife Robin Wright Penn are getting a divorce. The couple, who began dating in the early Nineties, have been married for 11 years.



According to People magazine, the news was confirmed by the couple's representative, Mara Buxbaum.



The actors, who have two children together, 14-year-old Hopper Jack and Dylan Frances, 16, met in 1990, on the set of State of Grace, and had a notoriously tempestuous relationship.



Speaking about his relationship with Robin, Mystic River actor Sean, who was previously married to music icon Madonna, once said: "Marriage ain't easy but it's great most of the time. I love Robin. I've always loved her."



The couple made several films together, including including the big screen drama Hurlyburly and the romantic comedy She's So Lovely.