Wedding bells on the cards for 'Sopranos' star James Gandolfini

10 JANUARY 2008

TV crime boss James Gandolfini is engaged to his former-model girlfriend Deborah Lin after proposing to her during a festive break, according to reports.



The 46-year-old star, who shot to fame playing Mafia head honcho Tony in the hit US TV show The Sopranos, proved he is nothing like the tough guy character he played on-screen by treating Deborah to a romantic Christmas vacation.



"James popped the question while in the Bahamas over the holidays," reports an insider. "They're thrilled!"



This will be a second marriage for James who was divorced from Marcy Wudarski - his wife of four years and the mother of the couple's eight-year-old son Michael - in 2002.