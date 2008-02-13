Emma takes an emotional message to Viennese parliament

Emma presented a moving portrayal of a mother who had lost her child to the assembled politicians
The actress is in Austria to help publicise the art installation Journey, which highlights the plight of victims of human trafficking
Barefoot and crying, Emma Thompson had a dramatic message for the Viennese parliament on Tuesday. The Oscar winner was using her considerable performance skills to bring the plight of women involved in human trafficking to the fore on the eve of a UN forum tackling the problem.
A key supporter of women's rights, the mum-of-one has lent her face and time to support the touring art installation Journey. And her passionate presentation to the assembled politicians marked its arrival in Austria.
The installation, which illustrates the brutal and harrowing experiences of women sold into the sex trade, attracted 15,000 visitors in seven days when it went on display at London's Trafalgar Square last September. Its move to Austria coincides with the UN forum on human trafficking.