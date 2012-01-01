'Don't write me off yet' says brave cancer patient Patrick Swayze

6 MARCH 2008

Hollywood star Patrick Swayze is responding well to treatment after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer doctors for the star said on Wednesday.



According to US reports the 55-year-old, who discovered he was suffering from the illness in January, has received several sessions of chemotherapy in a specialist hospital in California.



"Patrick has a very limited amount of disease, and he appears to be responding well to treatment thus far," revealed his doctor. And it seems the actor, who shot to fame as the lead in hit 1987 film Dirty Dancing, is well enough to work on his new film Powder Blue.



"Patrick is continuing his normal schedule during this time, which includes working on upcoming projects," revealed his spokesperson, adding: "The outpouring of support and concern he has already received from the public is deeply appreciated by Patrick and his family".



Taking an upbeat approach to his condition, the brave star quipped, "Don't write me off yet," as news of his illness broke on Wednesday.