007 star Sir Sean with his wife, Micheline, at the last night of the festival, held in the city where the renowned actor once worked as a milkman
Photo: © Getty Images
Robert celebrates the premiere of his film with director Kenneth Glenaan and co-star Steve Evet
Photo: © Getty Images
29 JUNE 2008
It was a truly Scottish celebration as Sir Sean Connery saw his fellow countryman Robert Carlyle scoop the top acting prize at this year's Edinburgh Film Festival.
Edinburgh-born Sir Sean, patron of the popular event, was handing out the awards at Sunday's close of the festival. No doubt the legendary 007 was delighted Glaswegian Robert was honoured – even though Robert played one of James Bond's adversaries in The World Is Not Enough.
The 47-year-old was named best performer for his role in the drama flick Summer.
Best film went to the bittersweet teen tale Somers Town. The work of director Shane Meadows won the approval of a jury which included Nip/Tuck star Joely Richardson.