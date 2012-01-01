Nicole and Keith welcome baby daughter Sunday Rose

7 JULY 2008

Nicole Kidman and her musician husband Keith Urban have welcomed their first child - a daughter named Sunday Rose Kidman Urban.



The new arrival, who weighed 6lbs 7.5oz, was born on Monday morning in Nashville, Tennessee, where the couple are based.



"Husband Keith was by Nicole's side, and mother and baby are very well," said the 41-year-old beauty's spokesman, who added that the couple were "delighted" to share their happy news with the world.



In addition to little Sunday Rose Oscar-winning Nicole already has two adopted children, Conor and Isabella, whom she adopted with former husband Tom Cruise.