The stunning actress traded in her usual glam look for a more sporty approach as she pedalled her way through Beverly Hills
Meanwhile in New York, Orlando took Miranda and her miniature yorkshire terrier for a spin on his motorbike
21 AUGUST 2008
It seems socialite Paris Hilton may have sparked a trend after purchasing a bike last week - because now, a multitude of stars are getting in on the act. Former Baywatch beauty Carmen Electra was spotted in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, taking her brand new bicycle for an evening spin.
The usually-glam actress had traded in her hallmark stilettos for trainers as she pedaled through the upmarket LA suburb on her shiny new set of wheels.
Meanwhile, Orlando Bloom's bike of choice was of the motor variety, as he and his Victoria's Secret model love Miranda Kerr donned their leathers for a ride through New York. But not before the Pirates Of The Caribbean hunk checked his girlfriend's pooch was safely tucked away in his carry bag.