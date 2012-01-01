'The Riches' star in nesting mode ahead of birth of her first child

25 AUGUST 2008

Minnie Driver's baby surely won't want for any comforts as the actress has spent the last few weeks of her pregnancy in and out of the shops. Over the weekend the glowing mum-to-be nipped into a homeware store in Malibu to stock up on items for the impending arrival, who'll be her first child.



Expectant Minnie, in a black dress and jaunty trilby for the expedition, smiled broadly as she went about her chores.



The London-born star, who's been based in LA for over a decade, is preparing to be a single parent after revealing she has no plans to marry the father of her child – and is not sure if the relationship will stay the course.



"It's great to be an independent creature. Today you don't need a man any more," she recently told an American newspaper. "I'm very into feeling this female thing."