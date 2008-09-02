The Hollywood funnyman plays with his elder son Samuel near the family's Beverly Hills home
Photo: © Rex
With them was Tanya, Jack's wife of two years, who recently gave birth to the couple's second child, Thomas
Photo: © Rex
The Kung Fu Panda star clearly relishes his role as a parent - something he jokingly predicted before the boys arrived. "I'm going to be the best daddy on the planet. I'm going to enter the best daddy competition, and I'm going to win it," he once quipped to a US magazine.
Watching the antics of his elder son provides plenty of inspiration for the actor's own comic capers it seems. "Sam loves to wear his cape and run around the house pretending he has super blowing powers to keep people away," says Jack.