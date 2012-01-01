Angelina and Brad deny internet reports saying they have broken up



It was a rare move for the parents of six, who do not usually comment on reports in the media. It came as internet reports suggested their relationship had ended, just two months after they welcomed new twins Vivienne and Knox into the world.



As speculation mounted that the gorgeous couple had called time on their three-and-a-half year relationship, the Wanted actress' spokesperson refuted the claims, saying: "The stories are absolutely not true".



While Angelina has remained at the couple's home in France, Brad has recently been working to promote his new film, Burn After Reading, at the Toronto and Venice film festivals.