Love Island predictions: Vote for who you think will win the show Who's it going to be?

Love Island is right around the corner, which means cancelling all of our summer plans and ignoring the sunshine so we can watch a bunch of contestants try to fall in love with one another. We know, we can't wait either! Although the show will air on Monday 6 June, fans have already been given their first look at the new line-up (who we will no doubt be in love with soon)! Here at HELLO!, we want to hear your early predictions on who you think will be part of the couple taking home that huge cash prize, and will be updating the poll with ranking each time a new islander enters the villa.

READ: Love Island stars and their surprising celebrity connections

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.