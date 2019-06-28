Can you guess the Love Islander from their childhood photos?

They might have only been in the Love Island villa for a few short weeks now, but we feel like we've done the islanders for all our lives at this point! In fact, we think we know them so well that of course we would recognise them by their childhood photos… right? We have put together all of the snaps of the baby Islanders, and some of them look completely different now that they are all grown up! Find out if you can tell who is who here…

READ: Love Island's bombshells are here! Meet the TWELVE new Islanders entering the show

Did you get any of them right? Let us know in the comments below!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.