Princess Charlotte's favourite pink trainers just had an upgrade – and they're a total bargain

Princess Charlotte is taking after her mother the Duchess of Cambridge with her love of sport – and just like her mum, she's always kitted out for the occasion in the perfect footwear.

The mini royal also follows her mother's sustainable lead, regularly re-wearing her favourite pieces, including her cute pink sports trainers – the Nike Revolution 5 Flyease, £26.95.

WATCH: Mia Tindall caught waving to Princess Charlotte in cute exchange

Unfortunately for the princess, her much-loved trainers, which she has been spotted wearing several times including on a trip to buy ice cream in April 2022, have been discontinued.

Don't despair though, the Revolution Flyease are still available, they've just been upgraded to the Revolution 6 Flyease.

The revamped version of Charlotte's trainers are made from 20% recycled materials and are the same super-lightweight material, making them perfect for dashing about the sports field, be it for tennis, running or cricket.

Nike Revolution 6 FlyEase, £26.95/$55, Nike

They're also extra special as they're easy to slip on and off, with a zip instead of fiddly laces. Perfect for little ones on the go.

Princess Charlotte is said to have inherited her mother's love of tennis, and these flexible sneakers are perfect for fun on the court. The Duchess of Cambridge was spotted at luxury Hurlingham Club, playing tennis with her children just last month.

Princess Charlotte plays football with her brother Prince George

Charlotte also reportedly enjoys a spot of football, which her favourite footwear will work well for. Photos from June 2019 show Prince George having a kickabout with his sister as their dad Prince William played in a charity polo match.

