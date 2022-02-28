Holly Willoughby wore Charlotte Tilbury's new foundation - and look at her skin

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby always looks incredible on every programme she features on - from This Morning to Dancing on Ice. The blonde beauty's hair right down to her shoes are always on point.

The mother-of-three is never without her glam squad so she always looks picture-perfect. Hairdresser Ciler Peksah and makeup artist Patsy O'Neill are always on hand and often list the products they use on the star.

On Sunday evening, Patsy revealed she used a brand new foundation on Holly, Charlotte Tilbury's Beautiful Skin, which is a huge launch for the brand this year and has been known to sell out in many shades.

Costing £34, It has a buildable medium coverage. We've tried it, so we can vouch it is super hydrating and gives skin a radiant, healthy glow. It's long-lasting and contains Hyaluronic Acid, which zaps the skin with moisture and revitalises the skin’s outer, visible layers.

Holly's skin looked incredible on the latest Dancing on Ice

Holly used shade four and we can't get over how luminous her skin looked on-screen. Check out that glow!

Charlotte's Beautiful Skin Foundation, £34, Charlotte Tilbury

Holly always embraces her natural skin tone and has openly admitted hates fake tan. Speaking on Beauty Full Lives podcast, Holly said that she uses a skin perfector instead - the Vita Liberata 'Body Blur'.

"This is a leg makeup but, to be honest, I would never wear it in real life. This is for the telly. Everybody thinks I wear fake tan but I hate fake tan! Never been able to get on with it. I'm always linked to different fake tan brands and it's nonsense because I've probably had three fake tans in my life. But this leg stuff, I really like it. If I'm wearing a skirt on This Morning, sometimes I put a bit on my legs just to even the tone out a little bit."

