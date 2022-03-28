Ooh! Jessica Chastain gave us a sneak peek of a new Charlotte Tilbury glow highlighter at the Oscars 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Makeup artist Kristofer Buckle created Jessica Chastain's beauty look for the 2022 Oscars, and we think you'll agree, she looked absolutely incredible with her shimmering eyes, nude lipstick and super glowy skin.

In a series of Instagram stories, the Hollywood makeup artist - who has worked with Jessica for quite some time - revealed some of the products he used on the Oscar winner for one of the biggest nights of her career.

We always love knowing the foundation that celebrities wear, and Kristofer answered our prayers, telling his Instagram followers: "You guys are already asking me what I used on Jessica Chastain for the Oscars and I've broken it down to a few of the essentials. The Airbrush Flawless Foundation… gorgeous gorgeous. My favourite favourite foundation."

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Foundation, £34 / $44, Charlotte Tilbury

We'll share the full product breakdown below, but you might be keen to know that Jessica's makeup look also featured a not-yet-available product. That's right, Jessica was lucky enough to wear the Pillow Talk Multi-Glow in Romance Light - it's a big launch for Charlotte Tilbury in 2022, and Jessica certainly sells it. Just look at that glow!

Pillow Talk Multi-Glow in Romance Light, coming soon!

In a behind-the-scenes photo, Kristofer shared a photograph of him giving his A-list client a last touch-up of her lipstick, and what was it? Charlotte Tilbury, but of course. He shared on Instagram: "#bts applying the last touch of Super Cindy lipstick."

Matte Revolution Lipstick in Super Cindy, £24 / $34, Charlotte Tilbury

Fans went wild for his finished look, writing:"Beautiful work!" and "I was admiring her eye makeup during her acceptance speech. I should've known it was you!" Another fan commented: "Jessica slayed her look and was the winner all around! GORGEOUS!"

Jessica Chastain shimmered in Gucci for the Oscars red carpet

Full list of products used on Jessica Chastain for the Oscars 2022

Airbrush Flawless Foundation

Hollywood Flawless Filter

Magic Away Concealer

NEW! Pillow Talk Multi-Glow in Romance Light (coming soon!)

Brow Lift in Soft Brown

Cheek to Chic in Ecstasy

Eyes to Mesmerise in Champagne

Charlotte Darling Easy Eye Palette

Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes! Mascara

Lip Cheat in Pillow Talk

Matte Revolution Lipstick in Super Cindy

