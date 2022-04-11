Charlotte Tilbury to launch a Queen's Jubilee makeup collection - all the details 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Charlotte Tilbury Beauty is the Official Beauty Partner of the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, joining the nation in celebrating The Queen’s monumental seventy-year reign.

Charlotte Tilbury MBE, British beauty entrepreneur, makeup artist and Founder, President, Chairman and Chief Creative Officer of Charlotte Tilbury Beauty said: "Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II is a true icon and an inspiration to me, as she is to so many people around the world. I am so honoured and proud to support this summer’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations for our longest reigning monarch - as the Official Beauty Partner for the Platinum Jubilee Pageant!

The makeup mogul continued: "The Platinum Jubilee Pageant is going to be an incredible celebration of Her Majesty The Queen, with the ultimate red carpet running through the heart of London! This magical, monumental, moment in history is our opportunity to both celebrate and pay tribute to Her Majesty and to her service to this country, and to The Commonwealth.

She added: "The reign of Queen Elizabeth II has seen the most incredible transformations in the way that we live our lives – and throughout it all our Queen has embraced change, captured our hearts, and led our country with pride through seven immense decades. In this historic year, I want to celebrate the timeless beauty, grace and dedication of Her Majesty The Queen. I truly believe that everyone, at every age, deserves to feel and look like the most beautiful, confident version of themselves.

"So I am incredibly proud to pay tribute to Her Majesty by creating an exclusive Charlotte Tilbury Platinum Jubilee collection which celebrates The Queen’s incredible seventy years as a global icon."

What will be in the Charlotte Tilbury Jubilee collection?

The award-winning beauty brand will commemorate this historic celebration for Great Britain with Charlotte’s most iconic, globally-adored beauty secrets, including the crowning glory of Charlotte’s science + magic skin routine, award-winning Charlotte’s Magic Cream moisturiser, and a legendary lipstick library in celebration of Her Majesty’s 70-year reign.

What's more, customers will also have exclusive access to the limited-edition velvet Charlotte Tilbury Platinum Jubilee Makeup Bag.

How much will the Charlotte Tilbury Jubilee collection be?

You can expect similar prices to existing Charotte Tilbury products, and we predict the makeup bag will cost less than £50.

Charlotte Tilbury's lipsticks named after the Queen

It's not the first time Charotte Tilbury has honoured the Queen with her beauty brand. At the beginning of her career she launched The Queen lipstick, which is now a best-seller. The rosy, crown-jewel, cerise-pink lippie instantly lifts and brightens the complexion.

The Queen lipstick, £26, Charlotte Tilbury

She said: "Be the beauty queen of the lip looks with these three dazzlingly darling lipsticks, perfect for every royal outing in your diary.

"I believe that through the power of makeup, every woman can have the confidence to become the queen of their destiny, and the queen of the world’s hearts… because lipstick is instant happiness and confidence in a tube!"

She has also created a lip colour called The Duchess, named after the Duchess of Cambridge.

