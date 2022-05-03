Loved Blake Lively's Met Gala makeup? She used this £26 lipstick

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Let's face it, Blake Lively is the reigning queen of the Met Gala – and on Monday night she took that title to new heights.

Making a case for the art of the 'outfit change', the actress started her evening in a pink couture confection, but halfway up the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Arts, the bow of her Atelier Versace dress was 'unwrapped' by several waiting assistants, unveiling a sky blue skirt with plenty of movement.

WATCH: Blake Lively graces the steps of the Met Gala 2022

Giving off Princess Aurora vibes in her metallic ballgown, Blake modelled a complimentary makeup look created by her good friend and makeup artist, Kristofer Buckle, whom she's been working with for years.

In a new Instagram post, the celebrity MUA has since revealed that he used Charlotte Tilbury beauty products on the A-lister, and now the brand has shared a definitive list of each and every one, including this £26 ($34) lipstick.

EXACT MATCH: Sexy Sienna Matte Revolution Lipstick, £26 / $34, Charlotte Tilbury

Colour coordinated with the rosy hues of her dress, Blake is wearing the Matte Revolution lipstick in 'Sexy Sienna'. Described as a 'golden coral' shade, it's a bright and beautiful colour for summer – and at £26 it's extremely affordable.

As for the rest of her look, Charlotte Tilbury's full post reads:

Charlotte Tilbury's Instagram account revealed all of the products used to create Blake's look

"BLAKE LIVELY'S BREATH-TAKING #METGALA BEAUTY BY KRISTOFER BUCKLE

Darlings, the FLAWLESS Met Gala co-host @blakelively is taking our breath away with this bronzed beauty look created by the talented @kristoferbuckle, using my iconic Magic Cream moisturiser, Airbrush Flawless Foundation and Beauty Light Wand in Pillow Talk for GILDED, GLOWING skin!!

Kristofer created a wash of rose gold and copper on the eyes using my Eyes to Mesmerise in Chocolate Bronze combined with my Luxury Palette of Pops in Pillow Talk for an OPULENT, sparkling metallic eye to complement her fabulous @Versace gown!!

#GetTheLook

SKINCARE

Charlotte's Magic Cream

Magic Serum Crystal Elixir

Magic Eye Rescue

NEW! Collagen Superfusion Facial Oil

COMPLEXION

Airbrush Flawless Foundation

NEW! Beautiful Skin Sun-Kissed Glow Bronzer COMING SOON

Beauty Light Wand in Pillow Talk

EYES

Eyes to Mesmerise in Chocolate Bronze

Luxury Palette of Pops in Pillow Talk

Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes! Mascara

LIPS

Lip Cheat in Pillow Talk Medium

Matte Revolution Lipstick in Sexy Sienna

Collagen Lip Bath in Gold

BODY

Supermodel Body"

