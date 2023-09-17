Simon Cowell's son Eric is so grown up in new photos from family lunch date

The America's Got Talent judge took his fiancé Lauren Silverman and son Eric for a meal out in Malibu

Simon Cowell appeared to enjoy a low key lunch with his partner Lauren Silverman and nine-year-old son Eric on Saturday, as the family stepped out in Malibu together.

The America's Got Talent judge, 63, was spotted at John's Garden, a lunch and snack bar serving up healthy food, salads, soups and juices near Malibu lagoon. Music mogul Simon's $24million (£18.3million) Malibu beach house is just one of the homes in his lavish property portfolio.

© Lauren Menowitz/Shutterstock Simon Cowell enjoyed a lunch date with Lauren Silverman with son Eric in Malibu on Saturday

Simon looked cool and casual in cargo shorts, a slate grey knit jumper and trainers as his fiancée donned white linen trousers and a nude tank top.

Eric, who looked almost as tall as Simon, wore a football tee and black shorts as he tucked into a chocolate ice cream delivered to the table by his lookalike dad.

© Lauren Menowitz/Shutterstock Simon passed his son Eric a chocolate ice cream

Simon, who was a self-proclaimed bachelor before starting a family with Lauren, 46, in 2014, has a heartwarming relationship with his son.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight in February 2022, Simon revealed the couple's son Eric had a major role in his proposal to Lauren. "One hundred percent he had to coach me. And we planned it. He was a big part of it."

Simon previously admitted that becoming a father changed his life, and has spoken about whether he would expand his family with Lauren.

© Getty Simon Cowell with Lauren Silverman and their son Eric

"Before Eric, my life was 99 per cent work. I was obsessed with it," he admitted in a new interview with The Sun, before adding: "Now Eric is around, I don't work through the night anymore. If he hadn't come along, God knows what would have happened."

READ: Simon Cowell reveals he was left 'petrified' for son Eric and fiancée Lauren in candid remark

Doting Simon also spoke exclusively to HELLO! at the Variety Club Show Business Awards in November, commenting on the moment Lauren mentioned their son in her speech.

© Michael Tran Simon and Lauren welcomed Eric in 2014

He told us: "[Fatherhood] changed my life. I mean, I adore him." Simon then went on to praise their son's upbringing, and how kind Eric is.

"He just is. I mean, genuinely he is kind," he continued. "Some people are and some people aren't. But that's just him, he is kind."