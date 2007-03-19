hellomagazineWeb
Terry, who has been involved with the contest for many years, quickly corrected himself after announcing the wrong winner
Photo: © EMPICS
The rightful winners, Scooch, will represent the UK in Helsinki in May
Photo: © BBC
19 MARCH 2007
Eurovision Song Contest fans expect a roller-coaster ride of musical talent and emotional outpourings, but viewers tuning in to see who will represent the UK in the annual competition got more drama than they had bargained for when Eurovision: Making Your Mind Up host Terry Wogan announced the wrong winner live on Saturday night's show.
With tension mounting ahead of the final decision, veteran Eurovision presenter Terry pronounced that soloist Cyndi had won - only for co-host Fearne Cotton to declare that pop act Scooch were victorious.
The BBC apologised for the misunderstanding, and confirmed Scooch were the rightful winners who will be representing the UK at the final in Helsinki in May. "This is live TV and sometimes these things do happen," said a spokesperson.
Speaking on his Radio Two breakfast show, Terry - who has been commentating on the contest since 1980 - played down the error, saying: "Nobody died. It's a television programme."
