Madonna packs her bags for return to son's homeland

13 APRIL 2007



Five months after she adopted Malawian youngster David Banda, Madonna is to fly back to the African country this weekend. The reason for the trip is so that the millionaire singer can catch up with progress on the children's healthcare centre she is funding there.



Accompanying the American star will be 18-month-old David and her other children, ten-year-old Lourdes and Rocco, six. Madonna's representatives were forced to deny media reports that she would also use the visit to add to her family by adopting a three-year-old girl named Grace. "Madonna is indeed going to Africa to continue her work with her Raising Malawi organisation," said her spokesperson. "She is absolutely not adopting another baby."



Before travelling to Malawi the Hung Up singer had some unfinished business in the recording studio. She's been working with R&B star Justin Timberlake and famed rap producer Timbaland on a hip-hop inspired album, which is due out in November.